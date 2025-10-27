2K Games Shutting Down Two Games in 48 Hours

Not one, but two games from 2K Games — the developer and publisher behind games and series like Borderlands, NBA 2K, BioShock, WWE 2K, Mafia, and more — are shutting down on October 30, which is a little over 48 hours away from the moment of publishing. Thankfully, neither game is particularly relevant in 2025, partially because both have been delisted and unavailable for purchase since October of last year. Now their servers are going down with them.

More specifically, those still playing either The Golf Club 2019 or PGA Tour 2K21 in 2025 have about two days left to do so. At the time when these games were delisted, there was no word from 2K Games on why they were being delisted and shut down, and this has not changed. Given the licensing involved with both, this could be the result of a licensing issue or expiring licenses. It could also simply be a result of the fact that neither is getting hardly any play, if any play at all, in 2025, and thus the cost of retaining and maintaining servers is not justified.

About Each Game

The Golf Club 2019 is a 2018 release from HB Studios and 2K for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It boasts a Metacritic score range of 72 to 80, with scores varying depending on the platform that is being aggregated. It is notably the third installment in the PGA Tour 2K series, but the first to use the PGA Tour license. Meanwhile, it was the final game in the series to use The Golf Club branding.

PGA Tour 2K21 is a bit newer as a 2020 game, though from the same pair, and the same platforms, plus Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. It is the follow-up and spiritual successor to The Golf Club 2019, and it boasts a similar Metacritic range of 72 to 78.

Legacy

Both of these games live on via PGA Tour 2K23 and the newer PGA Tour 2K25, which are currently the only 2K golf games on the market. The Golf Club VR also remains available, but this is not a 2K release, so it does not count. This was a standalone release from HB Studios before 2K Games acquired the team.

These are now the third and fourth games from 2K Games to be shut down in 2025, following WWE 2K23’s shutdown back on January 6 and NFL 2K Playmakers‘ shutdown on June 30. Meanwhile, a 2K game just released this year already has a shutdown date. And 2K Games isn’t the only major publisher shutting down games in 2025. Everyone is. To this end, EA shut down a substantial AAA game earlier this month.

