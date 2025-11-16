AAA Ubisoft Games Now $6 for Limited Time

There are several Ubisoft games that normally cost $60 on sale for $6 right now, and until December 2, courtesy of Ubisoft Connect and its early Black Friday sale. Included in these discounts are Ghost Recon, Assassin’s Creed, and Watch Dogs. What’s not included are Ubisoft series such as Far Cry, The Division, Rainbow Six, Rayman, Splinter Cell, Prince of Persia, Just Dance, or The Crew.

Unfortunately, for those on console, these deals are limited to PC and Ubisoft Connect. And as the price point suggests, these are not the latest Ubisoft releases, but releases from the previous console generation. The deals are still noteworthy, and in some cases, these are new, lowest price points for the games.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an action RPG, the eleventh mainline installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, and the successor to 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. And while it is not quite in the conversation of the best games of the series, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, it is often lauded as the best modern Assassin’s Creed RPG. To this end, it has a Metacritic score range of 83 to 87.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

The successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins is the first modern Assassin’s Creed RPG. To this end, it is a notable release in the series’ history, and is widely viewed similarly to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as evidenced by its 81 to 85 Metacritic score range.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a tactical shooter released in 2019 as the sequel to 2017’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Where the latter was a substantial success for Ubisoft, the former was not. To this end, it has a 56 to 62 Metacritic score range.

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 was released back in 2016 as the sequel to 2014’s Watch Dogs, as the second of three games in the open-world action-adventure crime series. And it is widely considered the best, and perhaps the only good, installment in the series. Unsurprisingly, it has a respectable Metacritic score range of 75 to 81.

Watch Dogs Legion

Where Watch Dogs 2 built upon and improved from the first game, Watch Dogs Legion seemingly killed the series. It sold a fraction of the copies of its predecessors and only boasts a Metacritic score range of 66 to 74.