Old-School Marvel Games & Turok Publisher Acclaim Teases Big Return

Acclaim, the publisher of some of the best video games of the 1990s including NBA Jam, Turok, and various Marvel titles, is apparently staging a big return. The gaming industry is massive and it has evolved a lot since its inception. It has always been extremely competitive, which has resulted in once big names shutting down or totally changing their strategy altogether. Sega used to make consoles, but eventually got driven out by PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo’s stronger efforts. However, Sega at least managed to survive by having strong IP like Sonic and was able to pivot to just being a third-party games publisher.

However, a lot of once-dead video game companies have been resurrected over the years in various ways. Telltale Games shut down at one point, but it wasn’t long before it was brought back. THQ also met an unfortunate fate in the 2010s, but was revived as THQ Nordic. While THQ is still a fairly different enterprise these days, they’ve tried to keep the spirit of what the company once was and have even remade some of the original company’s classics like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. With all of that said, it seems like yet another great defunct publisher will rise from the ashes again.

Acclaim Entertainment Teases Big Return on September 10th

Acclaim Entertainment, one of the most prevalent video game publishers of all-time, is teasing its return. The publisher dominated the 90s for giving fans NBA Jam, Turok, Mortal Kombat, and a plethora of Marvel games including Spider-Man and Venom in Maximum Carnage. Unfortunately, Acclaim went bankrupt in the early 2000s and had to shut its doors. While some of its properties lived on, it was a devastating blow for 90s gamers, as that publisher’s logo on an NES box was like a seal of approval. However, fans can expect to see the company’s branding return soon.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Acclaim Entertainment was returning with new owners and now, the company has put out a teaser video telling fans to expect more information on September 10th. The reveal will feature “new surprises, exclusive content, and announcements you won’t want to miss.” Acclaim is also taking pitches from developers so that they can help bring their games into more people’s hands. It’s unclear what exactly is in store for the publisher, but hopefully they can bring back the company’s signature style, maybe revive some old IP, and elevate some great games.

