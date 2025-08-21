Rare Version of Mortal Kombat 3 Coming to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

When Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection arrives later this year, it will feature some of the earliest games in the series. While that would be exciting enough on its own, developer Digital Eclipse has noted that the compilation will include a number of different versions of these games. Not only will players have access to the arcade originals, but also different console and handheld takes as well. As a result, players will be able to see how Mortal Kombat differed across various platforms, while also getting context for those changes thanks to the documentary content.

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has been released by Atari, offering a nice overview of the games and special features that players can expect to see. One of the bigger highlights is the confirmation that Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces will both be included following a recent leak. However, one thing we did not know about prior to this new trailer is that the WaveNet arcade version of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 will also be included. The new trailer can be found below.

Why the WaveNet Version of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Is a Big Deal

When Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is released, players will have no shortage of options to play Mortal Kombat 3. For casual fans, another version probably isn’t going to be a big deal. However, from a preservation standpoint, this is important, and it shows how committed Digital Eclipse is to making this Kollection as complete as possible. The WaveNet version of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 is extremely rare, as it was only tested in some markets decades ago. The big hook back then is that it allowed for online matches between players. That’s less important in a compilation that will have online enabled for everything, but fans are eager to see any other differences that might be present.

For years, rumors have suggested some alterations were made from other arcade and home versions of Mortal Kombat 3, and it allegedly had Noob Saibot playable. Because so much of the information exists in rumor and myth, the WaveNet version of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 has become something of a big deal among MK enthusiasts. The fact that it will finally be widely playable is great for diehard fans, and it will be interesting to see how the Mortal Kombat Kommunity actually feels after playing it.

Unfortunately, an official release date has yet to be revealed for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. We know it will be arriving sometime before the end of 2025, and recent rumors have suggested that it will be arriving in October. With the year quickly winding down, we should have some kind of announcement soon. Clearly the hype cycle has started to ramp up, so it’s a safe bet Atari won’t keep us waiting for too long.

