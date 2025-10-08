Acclaimed Steam Game Is Being Delisted, But You Can Still Get it Free

One of the most acclaimed sci-fi horror games is about to disappear from Steam as confirmed by developer Nightdive Studio. The original game is a cult classic, one that shaped immersive horror sims that came after. This decision has sparked a mix of nostalgia among fans, but there is a silver lining to this announcement: while the original release will no longer be for purchase, fans can still enjoy the game for free as a part of the remaster of System Shock 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nightdive Studio is removing System Shock 2 in its original form on October 10th, but the title will be available to those who purchase the System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster for free. The remaster was released on June 26th of this year, meaning it will be available instantly to those who want to experience the classic experience of this iconic game.

This announcement has had a mixed response from the fan base. A large portion sees this move as predatory, forcing players to purchase the more expensive version. That said, many of these already own the original version, which will still be available to download and play in your Steam library if you already own it.

The other side views this as a way to get the original version to more players. Instead of purchasing both the original System Shock 2 and the remastered version, players can simply purchase the most recent release. This allows them to go back and experience the game as it was first released for free while enjoying everything System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster adds.

image courtesy of nightdive studio

Nightdive Studio did not provide an official reason behind this choice. One theory is that the developer wants to keep the game under a single umbrella, thus preventing storefront clutter. Regardless of the reasoning, System Shock 2 will leave Steam on October 10th, giving players a short window to purchase it separately. However, it appears that other PC storefronts, such as Humble Bundle and GOG, may still offer it for sale.

The gaming industry has seen other games delisted and removed in the past before System Shock 2. In this case, fans will at least still have the option to play the game through the remastered bundle. This is not the industry standard as seen in Jukai Studio’s psychological horror game. Some online games are also shut down due to servers being removed, which has sparked a conversation about what developers owe those who purchase their games. As the gaming industry moves more and more into digital-only, physical games remain one of the best ways to ensure classic game preservation and preventing losing the games you’ve paid for.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!