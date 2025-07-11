Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Review: Kick, Push, Coast

When Activision and Vicarious Visions released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, there was an expectation that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 would get the same treatment. The 2020 release is a near-perfect remake of those first two games. Considering that the third and fourth entries are the highest-rated in the series and are often named the favorites among fans, it only made sense that Activision would eventually release a follow-up. However, the closure of Vicarious Visions seemingly destroyed any hope of revisiting the critically lauded skateboarding games. So, the fact that a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 exists feels like a miracle.

THPS 3+4 is available on just about any gaming device, bringing the gameplay THPS 1+2 fans know and love to the stages of THPS 3 and 4. Back in March 2025, I wrote an article suggesting the content in this new release, developed by Iron Galaxy this time around, should just be DLC for THPS 1+2. As the gameplay seemed nearly identical, with a few little surprises sprinkled in, I could see why I thought that at the time. However, after spending several hours finishing the Career Mode, completing every pro goal, and collecting every stat point and piece of cash lying around every stage, THPS 3+4 is content-rich and an incredible remake of two of the most beloved entries in the skateboarding series, despite some of its glaring flaws.

Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way. The one glaring flaw is that THPS 3+4 fails to faithfully remake THPS 4. The 2002 release really shook up the series, allowing players to free skate through stages and pick up quests at their leisure. This brought goofy set-piece moments, like the tennis match at College or the downhill shopping cart at Alcatraz, that weren’t possible in the previous entries. It also acts as the foundation of the games released after, like Tony Hawk’s Underground and Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. However, Iron Galaxy’s interpretation of the fourth entry implements the two-minute goal challenges from the first three games. So, if fans of THPS 4 were looking for a full recreation, they will be sorely disappointed.

However, that doesn’t detract from the THPS 4 experience in THPS 3+4. The two-minute timer and the goals created for these stages work well. Also, for players looking for some of the more goofy goals, some of them have been recreated in this game. This includes helping the painter in San Francisco and listening to Ranger Ron’s story in Alcatraz. All these goals also feature a cutscene that is genuinely pretty funny. While it may not be an accurate depiction of THPS 4, it hits all the right notes, even though I think there are some questionable changes, like making the Zoo a competition level.

A big part of those THPS 4 changes in THPS 3+4 are three new levels: Waterpark, Movie Studio, and Pinball. Movie Studio serves as a competition stage, while Waterpark and Pinball offer new goals to complete. All three of these stages feel like they could be classic THPS levels.

Each level has some interesting secrets to discover and fun gimmicks that make each one stand out. I do have some qualms with how some of these stages are laid out. All of them feel like they are way too packed with obstacles; this is more apparent in Pinball, where there is a ball that can crush the skater at any moment. At times, the levels feel like a jumbled mess, but overall, I applaud Iron Galaxy for making new levels that feel authentic to the series.

Something that hasn’t changed since THPS 1+2 is gameplay. THPS 3+4’s gameplay is almost exactly the same as its predecessor. The only meaningful change made is the addition of skitching, which allows players to hold on to the back of a car while driving, and then let off for a huge speed boost. As THPS 1+2’s gameplay is almost perfect, so too is the gameplay of THPS 3+4.

There are a few qualms I have with THPS 3+4’s gameplay, despite it being almost flawless. Although I love that skitching has returned, there are a couple of quirks that bummed me out. Namely, getting out of the skitch. In previous games, a skitching skater can move the balance meter to the side of the car the skater was skitching on, and they would simply let go, allowing them to continue skating without falling. In THPS 3+4, failing the balance meter results in a fall every time. Also, it seems like skitching can’t be executed with a vehicle head-on; the player has to be at the back of the car, which wasn’t the case in THPS 4.

Additionally, skaters still can’t spin while doing flatground tricks, like the pogo or truckstand. This was an issue I had in THPS 1+2, and since THPS 3+4 copies that exact trick system, it still isn’t present here. In the grand scheme of things, these gameplay qualms are pretty small. THPS 3+4’s gameplay is arguably the best in the series. It’s just a few more tweaks from being a perfect interpretation of the series’ classic gameplay.

That same notion can be applied to THPS 3+4’s soundtrack. The skateboarding series is known for its incredible licensed soundtracks. The first four games, in particular, have a special place in the hearts of fans who have been following the series since the first entry was released in 1999. Arguably, a bad THPS soundtrack can make or break the game, as it is so closely tied to the legacy of the series. Fortunately, THPS 3+4 does a great job of bringing back a handful of classics from the originals, but favors newer additions that fit the THPS soundtrack mold.

Sure, it’s a bit of a bummer that songs like Wish by Alien Ant Farm or T.N.T. by AC/DC aren’t present. But including bands like Turnstile and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are great additions that perfectly fit in a THPS soundtrack. Some bands from the originals are present but with different songs, like Iron Maiden’s 2 Minutes to Midnight replacing Number of the Beast, which is a good way to mix up the experience, but still be somewhat faithful to the original releases.

The most surprising and best facet of THPS 3+4 is how jam-packed with content it is. There is so much to do. After finishing the Career Mode and completing all the goals, players unlock Solo Tour, which gives players the chance to replay the game as their favorite pro skater. It also switches up some of the goals, so it isn’t the same experience every time.

There are also tons of challenges to complete that range from incredibly simple tasks, like looking at every filter in Photo Mode, to very difficult ones, like getting a one-million-point high score at the Pinball stage. Its various modes, like the high-score chasing Single Session mode, the Speedrun mode that tasks players with finishing every goal in a level as fast as possible, Free Skate, and several multiplayer modes, will keep players skating for hours.

THPS 3+4 also features the most extensive roster the series has ever seen. Everyone from THPS 1+2 is here, as well as a handful of brand-new and secret skaters. Legendary pros like Andrew Reynolds and Elissa Steamer, as well as an incredible lineup of modern skaters, like Jamie Foy and Nora Vasconcellos, are available to play as. It is easily the best roster the series has had in its 26-year run.

Players can also create their own skater in THPS 3+4. Similar to THPS 1+2, there are decks, wheels, trucks, grip tape, and clothing from a variety of different skate-affiliated brands. However, the customization suite feels more held back than its predecessor.

It features most of the options from the last game, but there are some notable absences, namely Nike. Pros sponsored by Nike do wear the shoes, but there are no clothing options associated with the brand for the created skater to wear. While the options do feel more limited, I was still able to create the skater I wanted to make. I was just hoping that with a follow-up, player customization would have been improved even further.

It’s really easy to nitpick THPS 3+4, but that’s because the games it’s pulling from are so memorable. However, those issues are rather small when looking at the whole picture. Against all odds, Iron Galaxy created a solid follow-up to THPS 1+2, and one that I know I’ll be playing for hours on end. It may not be a faithful recreation of two of the best video games ever made, but whether you’re a long-time fan or newcomer, THPS 3+4 is absolutely worth playing.

RATING: 4.5 out of 5

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is out today, July 11th, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A review copy was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.