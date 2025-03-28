Tony Hawk Responds to Negative THPS 3+4 Soundtrack Comments

Activision’s beloved skateboarding franchise Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is known for many things. It helped to bring the action sport into the mainstream, it introduced future pros to skateboarding, and it influenced many games that would be released after it. However, arguably the facet of the series players remember the most is its soundtrack. The OST for each game is iconic in its own right, popularizing tracks like “Superman” by Goldfinger or “96 Quite Bitter Beings” by CKY. That being said, they are somewhat sacred to the fanbase, and many wanted to see the soundtracks return in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. However, that does not seem to be the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Activision and Iron Galaxy have been slowly revealing the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. As of right now, there are 40 songs confirmed on the upcoming game’s OST. Of these 40, only eight are from the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 soundtracks. In comparison, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 only had three missing songs between the two remade games, as well as an exceptional list of new songs. This has caused a bit of a stir among fans as the songs from these particular soundtracks are some of the most memorable from the long-running series.

“While I do want new songs in the game, the ratio is horrendous,” says one Reddit user. “Only eight returning songs so far is less than 1/5 of the old soundtracks.”

“Bro this soundtrack sucks, I’m keeping my originals,” says an Instagram user. “Nice job ruining a great game series yet again.”

Some of the comments express which songs fans would like to see comeback. Songs like “Drunken Lullabies” by Flogging Molly, “Wish” by Alien Ant Farm, and “The Boy Who Destroyed the World” by A.F.I. have yet to be announced. Some bands that were previously featured in THPS 3 and 4 are still in the remaster, but not the song from their respective game. One example of this is Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast” from THPS 4 is switched to “2 Minutes to Midnight.” Skateboarding legend and the game’s namesake Tony Hawk responded to people’s negative comments regarding the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 OST,” said Hawk on Instagram. I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride. More to come… both old and new.”

There will be another wave of songs revealed for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4‘s soundtrack soon. Make sure to go here to see the full confirmed list of songs featured in the upcoming skateboarding game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches July 11th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store.

Are you excited for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4? Which song are you most excited to hear from the new soundtrack? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.