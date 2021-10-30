Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Release Date Leaked

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp apparently has a new release date now after it was recently delayed to 2022. According to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop storefront, the game will now be releasing on April 8, 2022. That release date has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo through a wider announcement, but multiple people have been able to see the same date through their Nintendo Switch consoles to the point that it seems at least highly probable that the game will launch that day.

Reports of the new release date for the remakes of the classic Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games first started surfacing this week when people posted screenshots from the UK version of the Nintendo Switch’s eShop. The images like the one below showed the listing in the store which showed the April 8th release date next to other details about the game. This date only shows up in certain places, however, with the website versions of the Nintendo shop still showing either a broad Spring 2022 window or the old December 2021 date it was previously releasing on.

April 8th falls on a Friday in 2022, so as far as possible release dates go, that one sounds even more likely because of that. Nintendo has not yet confirmed the new date, however, so those who are looking forward to the game will want to keep an eye out for the official announcement in the future.

Nintendo first announced the new game in June during its summer events this year. It was supposed to be released on December 3rd, but Nintendo said it needed “a little more time for fine tuning” before it was ready to release.

“Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army,” a preview of the remastered collection from Nintendo reads. “Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!”

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp may release on April 8, 2022, but it’s currently only listed for a broad Spring 2022 release date at this time.