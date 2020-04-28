Alinity Returns to Twitch After Suspension for Wardrobe Malfunction

Over the weekend, Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon found herself suspended for 24 hours following an unintentional wardrobe malfunction. The streaming platform handed down the punishment after Alinity accidentally exposed herself when she shoved a pillow down her shirt while playing an entry in Ubisoft's Just Dance franchise. Strangely enough, the streamer claimed that her suspension did not go far enough, and Alinity requested a formal, three-day suspension from the platform. The incident occurred last Friday, but it does not appear that Twitch followed through on her request. With the suspension fulfilled, the streamer is officially back streaming on Twitch, as of today.

The streamer seems to have taken the situation rather seriously. In addition to her request for a stricter punishment, Alinity immediately deleted the video of the incident. Unfortunately, the streamer's return is already resulting in some harassment on social media. In the comments for Alinity's tweet announcing her return, several images of the streamer's wardrobe malfunction were posted, or edited into other pictures. Now that the suspension has ended, hopefully this sort of harassment will die down.

Of course, some users seem to have it out for the streamer. A number of Change.org petitions have been started over the years with the purpose of having Alinity removed from the platform altogether. Thus far, these petitions haven't gained much in the way of traction.

Streaming since 2012, Alinity has been known for playing games such as World of Warcraft, which is where her "Alinity" alias comes from. The wardrobe malfunction is not the first controversy that has surrounded the streamer, however. A previous incident where the streamer dropped her cat during a stream resulted in calls for her permanent ban from Twitch, and prompted a response from The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty. The group found that Alinity did not act with maliciousness, however. Alinity has also had some altercations with PewDiePie, after the streamer made derogatory comments about her during a stream of his own in 2018. Of course, PewDiePie has been surrounded by a number of controversies of his own, over the years.

