Alinity Calls Out Twitch For Its Bannings

✖

Popular and controversial streamer, Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, was banned from the platform last week following a wardrobe malfunction. However, earlier this week, she returned to the platform after suggesting her suspension didn't go far enough. Fast-forward a bit, and now she's calling out the Amazon-owned streaming platform for its banning/suspension policy. According to Alinity, Twitch needs to be more transparent when it bans or suspends a streamer from its platform.

Taking to Twitter, Alinity used FaZe Adapt's recent suspension as a springboard for her point, pointing out that the platform needs to explain not only why a user is getting kicked, but provide a timestamp and a description of what happened. And it needs to do all of this publicly so that there's a record of it all.

"This is a big problem," said Alinity on Twitter. "Twitch needs to come forward and explain the reason that gets people suspended: with a timestamp of the stream and a description of exactly what happened. Publicly. They can create a forum specifically for it. There needs to be records of this."

THIS IS A BIG PROBLEM! @Twitch needs to come forward and EXPLAIN the reason that gets people suspended: With a timestamp of the stream and a description of EXACTLY what happened. PUBLICLY. They can create a forum specifically for it. There needs to be RECORDS of this. https://t.co/s1uHwG5Evf — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 1, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Alinity expressed that she's tired of being used as a comparison every time a streamer gets in trouble, noting it leads to harassment.

"I am extremely tired of being a point of comparison and being harassed by the communities of every single streamer that receives a suspension," said the Streamer.

I am extremely tired of being a point of comparison and being harassed by the communities of every single streamer that receives a suspension. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 1, 2020

Alinity isn't the first to call out Twitch for its lack of transparency and detail when it comes to suspensions and bannings. It has been a heated and popular topic among Twitch streamers and the Twitch community for years. And it's been a topic that Twitch has been quiet about for quite some time.

(Photo: Twitch)

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with Alinity? Does Twitch need to improve its policy and procedure when it comes to suspensions and bannings?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.