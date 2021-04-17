Amazon Giving Away 2020 Game for Free to Prime Subscribers

✖

Amazon is giving all Prime subscribers a 2020 game for free, with no strings attached. Each month, Amazon Prime dishes out free games similarly to PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, and other subscription services. Right now, Prime members can download a variety of games for free, and now they can download one more.

From now until May 14, all Prime subscribers can download, for free, Iris and the Giant, which debuted back in February 2020 to a largely warm reception. Over on Steam -- where the game costs $18 -- Iris and the Giant boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 89 percent of users reviewing the game positively across 363 reviews.

"Iris and the Giant is a fusion of a collectible card game with RPG and roguelike elements," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You play as Iris, who must brave her fears in her imaginary world. Behind the game’s unique minimalist art style players will explore a touching story of a young woman facing her inner demons and soothing the raging giant inside."

Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Google Stadia, or any gaming platform that isn't the PC, you can't download the game as the download code is PC only. The game is available on other platforms, but Amazon Prime's monthly freebies are limited to PC codes. That said, you don't exactly need a gaming rig to run Iris and the Giant. In fact, even a fairly old PC or laptop can probably run the game adequately, and it also has Mac support.

