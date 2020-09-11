Amazon Makes New 2020 Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Amazon has made a new 2020 game free for a limited time. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, this free game will be unavailable to you, unless of course, you have a PC, and that's because the game comes way of Amazon Prime Gaming. More specifically, all Amazon Prime members, starting now and all the way until October 10, can download Rocket Arena on PC for free. This offer is available to all Amazon Prime members, but copies are digital and limited to PC.

As for the game itself, Rocket Arena debuted back in July via EA and Final Strike games. However, while it showed some promise at release, the game quickly ran into a player problem, which is why it quickly went on sale and is already free.

Below, you can read more about the online first-person shooter:

"Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel," reads an official pitch of the game. "Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Adapt your strategy with an ever-growing roster of diverse heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away?"

If you're interested in checking out the game, now is a great opportunity to see what it's about given the inevitable influx of players who will now check it out because it's free. In fact, this may be the last great opportunity to experience the game.

