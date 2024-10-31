Epic Games Store New Free Games Are Perfect for Halloween

The latest free games on the Epic Games Store have arrived just in time for Halloween. For the most part, the free games that Epic Games has handed out throughout October have had nothing to do with “spooky season”. Instead, the free PC titles have been a bit random and have included the likes of Bear and Breakfast, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, and Moving Out. Luckily, for those EGS users who have been hoping that these free games would tie in a bit more with Halloween, Epic has finally delivered with its latest lineup.

Available from today until the morning of November 7th, the Epic Games Store is handing out both Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It for nothing whatsoever. Far and away the biggest game of this pair is that of Ghostwire: Tokyo, which launched originally in 2022. Published by Bethesda and developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire is a first-person shooter that contains supernatural horror elements. As such, it’s a perfect game to hand out in tandem with Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Witch It is then a bit lesser known, but it’s arguably even more appropriate to give out for free on Halloween. Released in 2020, Witch It is a multiplayer hide and seek game where players are tasked with trying to find witches that are hidden within certain environments. Despite not carrying the same name recognition as Ghostwire: Tokyo, Witch It has been a hit with those who have played it as it boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. As such, be sure to add it to your EGS library while it’s available for nothing over the next week.

You can learn more about both of these free games that have landed on the Epic Games Store this week by finding their official descriptions and trailers below.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirts spirits that prowl the streets. Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city’s population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.”

Witch It

“Witch It is a multiplayer hide & seek game. Hunters are tasked with seeking hidden witches that blend in with the environment – trust no furnishing, grocery, or utensil!

Explore and hide within humble villages, exotic islands, and peculiar forests brimming with secrets and surprises for you to discover. Each map contains a variety of prop arrangements, keeping matches unique and exciting every time you play!”