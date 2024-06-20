New Among Us Update Introduces New Roles, Patch Notes

Among Us gets three new roles as part of its most recent update.

Nintendo's most recent Direct was chock full of new announcements for major upcoming Switch games. However, that doesn't mean current games are being left out to dry. Players also learned about a new patch in Among Us that dropped after the event. This update's most important addition is the three new Crewmate roles. Players will be able to take on the role of Tracker, Noisemaker, and Phantom after downloading the update. The Tracker can track another Crewmate's location for a limited time, while the Noisemaker emits a sound when killed by the imposter. The Phantom is a new Imposter role in Among Us that lets players disappear for a limited time to make a quick escape.

The developers at Innersloth have also redone the lobby settings' UI to make it much cleaner. Players will find it easier to set up games to their exact specifications. On top of all that new content, the developers have introduced several important balance changes and bug fixes. That includes changes for previously released roles to iron out some of the issues players were running into.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the v2024.6.18 update. Among Us is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Among Us v2024.6.18 Patch Notes

New Crewmate Role – Tracker ﻿

Grab your bandana or maybe a shrub to hide behind as you keep tabs on a Crewmate. The Tracker has the ability to well… track a Crewmate's location via the map for a limited amount of time. Catch those Impostors in a lie about where they've been and save the crew – or not…

New Crewmate Role – Noisemaker

No, the Noisemaker doesn't actually sound like that, but they do sound off when they become the poor victim of an Impostor kill. There's also a visual indicator of their death that appears on screen so your fellow Crewmates can run to catch the Impostor red-handed (even if it's not Red).

New Impostor Role – Phantom

If you've ever wanted to just up and disappear when you're the Impostor, I have great news. Our new Impostor role, the Phantom, has the ability to turn invisible! Want to escape after the perfect kill? Activate your ability and sneak right by those dum Crewmates. Just remember it's for a limited time so plan your escapes and appearances well!

Lobby Settings

When you spawn in the lobby you'll notice that there's a big empty space where the lobby settings used to be! Our user interface expert, Lucy, worked really hard with our programmers to make the settings look beautiful and only a button click away. The right side of the screen now has a menu to clearly display the room code, map, number of Crewmates, privacy, and game setting presets – more on that later.

When you're a Crewmate waiting for the host, you'll be able to view the settings that are applied by selecting 'View' to pop out a handy overview menu so you can see what the host has set up.

If you're the host, you'll have a slightly different menu to tweak and dial in the settings for the next round when you select the 'Edit' button.

In our handy dandy gif (pronounce it jif and you get ejected), you can find our Game Presets I mentioned earlier! Those allow you to quickly change the setup between two options:

Core Settings – for those looking for a classic Among Us feel with no extra roles. Just you, your fellow Crewmates, and some Impostors.

Roles Galore – for those looking to spice up their lobbies by adding in roles to the mix (mmmmm, rolls). You can set the chances of the Tracker, Engineer, Scientist, Guardian Angel, Shapeshifter, and Phantom to be in the game.

We also have two presets available for Hide N Seek:

Pitch Dark – for those courageous Crewmates who want to hide in the darkness without a flashlight.

Flashlights – for those who like shining the light on things… like your Crewmates killed by the Seeker.

Patch Notes

That's a lot of newness happening, but it wasn't just new items the team was working on. We also have a lot of patches so be sure to update your game to v2024.6.18 for these fixes:

The Fungle – Crewmates won't be stuck in the ladder climb animation if a Mushroom Mixup happens while climbing a ladder

Shapeshifters who are climbing a ladder when a meeting is called will no longer get stuck in the climbing animation

Airship and The Fungle as Shapeshifter – The Shapeshift duration timer now counts down correctly under all conditions

Classic and Hide N Seek – Desolation of Skeld Pet will now appear in the actual game and not guard their hoard in the dropship

Quick Chat – Text in the chat field will have the same colors as the quick chat builder

iOS – The "Pending Account Deletion" message is no longer hidden by the Friend List bar

Child Accounts that become old enough to be full accounts will now receive permissions correctly

Scientist – The battery duration timer is no longer blocked by the settings icon on some resolution settings

The Great Goalie visor now layers correctly with certain hats

Skeld – An extra button no longer appears on screen during the second part of the Inspect Sample task

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Did you think we were just crafting new roles and overhauling our menus? Nope! We've also been working EVEN HARDER to find more bugs and making sure players have the best experience possible. But there's always more to do, of course. Some players may experience the following known issues:

Practice Mode – Switching roles while tracking a dummy will track that dummy indefinitely

Lobby – Lobby updates may be shown with the incorrect icon and color under certain conditions

Lobby – Controller buttons may overlap the Game Settings update text when opening certain menus

Lobby – Description text may flicker when opening and closing the edit window

Skeld/Polus – A controller button icon may show up during Inspect Sample task Part 1 when not using a controller

Classic – Audio feedback may happen during certain cutscenes when some buttons are pressed

There might be more bugs hiding out there, so be sure to check each vent and under every mushroom like the good Crewmates we know you are.