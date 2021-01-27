Among Us Is a Bad Game, According to Conan O'Brien

✖

In an appearance on the Good Game Nice Try podcast, Conan O'Brien weighed-in on Among Us, concluding that the massively popular game is actually bad. Before fans prepare the pitchforks, it should be noted that O'Brien's take was tongue-in-cheek. The comedian claimed that his son is a very big fan of the game, but O'Brien doesn't quite understand how it works, referring to Crewmates as "Blip Blops." Asked to describe what he thinks the game might be about, O'Brien summarized it as "a bunch of crocheted blip blops and blurp beeps that live together, and whoever's yarn holds up for the longest time is the winner."

The full video can be found embedded below.

Following that bizarre account, Sonja Reid broke down how Among Us actually works, both for listeners, and for O'Brien himself. At this point, O'Brien realized he had played the game once with his son and their friends! The comedian found himself playing one of the game's Imposters, and he was apparently pretty good at it. O'Brien success, however, had an impact on his overall assessment, claiming that it proved the game can't be that good.

"It's like our presidential election," O'Brien said on the podcast. "Any game where an idiot can jump in just willy-nilly and suddenly rocket to the top and triumph, that's a problem with the game!"

While the whole thing is played for laughs, many fans would still argue with O'Brien's assessment! The accessibility of Among Us is one of the key reasons the game has been able to accumulate such a passionate fanbase, and why it continues to attract new players; it seems that anyone can jump in and figure out how to be successful at the game! It's even proved enjoyable just to watch, which is likely why even people like congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have found success streaming it.

For those unfamiliar with Good Game Nice Try, the podcast is part of Team Coco, and is hosted by Sonja Reid and Aaron Bleyaert. On the show, the two hosts discuss all things gaming with a variety of guests, including Ben Schwartz, T-Pain, Jacksepticeye, and more. You can find out more about the podcast right here.

