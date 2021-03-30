Among Us Reveals Final Batch of Free Hats

✖

Wednesday March 31st will see the long-awaited release of the Among Us Airship update, and players can look forward to a number of free hats, alongside the rest of the game's new additions. Today, developer InnerSloth revealed the final batch of free hats players can expect to see: a zipper, a ponytail, and a rubber glove. Unsurprisingly, this new batch looks every bit as ridiculous as the ones previously revealed for the game, particularly since none of them technically count as hats! Despite that minor detail, the hats should give players a nice little customization option when the update drops.

The new hats can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

here are the final free hats coming to the update 🥊 rubber glove

🐴 ponytail

🤐 zipper we wanted to make sure everyone could enjoy some fun new cosmetics ✨ pic.twitter.com/rsMBzympHl — Among Us ✈️ March 31 (TOMORROW?!) - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 30, 2021

In addition to the rubber glove, ponytail, and zipper, players can expect to see a unicorn mane with horn, chocolate ice cream (poop), a pair of angry eyebrows, and a heart. If that isn't enough hat action, players can also purchase the Airship Skin Bundle, which includes 13 more hats and three skins. The bundle will drop the same day, and it also includes a special new kill animation that seems to only work with one of the included skins. The bundle will only be available on PC and mobile.

All in all, this update seems like it will prove pretty exciting for fans of the game! Among Us has built up a dedicated following over the last year, and it will be interesting to see what the fanbase thinks about the update after all this time! Outside of the new map, the update will include several other additions, including ladders, new tasks, an account system, the ability for players to choose a starting room, and more.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of the free hats that have been revealed for Among Us? Which one of the free options is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!