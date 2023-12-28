Among Us Reveals Free Avatar Item for a Limited Time

Over the last few years, Among Us developer InnerSloth has released a significant number of avatar customization options, including Ghostface from Scream and Master Chief from the Halo franchise. Fans looking to dress up their Crewmate on the cheap will be happy to know that a free item is now available to claim. To celebrate 2024, the item is a New Year's Eve hat with a white and gold coloration. The top hat design is available to claim in the game right now, and players that want to grab it should act quickly, as it will be going away on January 31st, 2024.

An image of the New Year's Eve hat in Among Us can be found below.

(Photo: InnerSloth)

Following the announcement on Twitter, many players have been sharing their Crewmate designs with the new avatar item. It definitely seems to be a hit, and a nice new addition to the game. It can get a little expensive dressing up characters in games like Among Us, so any time something like this is offered for free, it's definitely a good thing. On the game's blog, the developer has teased that more collaborations will be coming in 2024, so fans should have a lot more avatar options in the coming months.

The Indie Cosmicube

Among Us fans looking for more customization options can also check out the game's Indie Cosmicube. The Indie Cosmicube is the biggest one the developers have ever done, and features collaborations with seven different indie games: A Hat in Time, Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game. By purchasing the Cosmicube for 7,000 Beans, players can unlock a whole bunch of content based on these games. This includes hats, skins, nameplates and more; there are even pets like that nuisance of a goose! Released last month, the Indie Cosmicube will only be available through February 28th, 2024.

Among Us x Vampire Survivors

While Among Us players can enjoy content based on other games through the Indie Cosmicube, Vampire Survivors players can also experience a new collaboration featuring characters and content based on Among Us. Released earlier this month, the Emergency Meeting expansion is set on a map titled Polus Replica, inspired by the Polus map from Among Us. The Vampire Survivors DLC includes playable Crewmate characters, and even gameplay elements that are inspired by the InnerSloth game. This is the first crossover Vampire Survivors has ever had with another property, and it will be interesting to see if Among Us fans decide to give the game a try as a result. At this time, we haven't seen Vampire Survivors content in Among Us, but it seems like a good possibility, given the relationship between the two developers!

