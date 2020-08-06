Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.4.1 Released

Some of Nintendo Switch's biggest games seem to be getting updates over the last few days, and the latest is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo has released version 1.4.1 of the game, just one week after version 1.4.0 released. Unfortunately, the new update does not bring anything as substantial as the fireworks or dream islands that came with the previous update. Instead, the newest version of the game fixes a handful of minor issues that players have been encountering in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo has released full patch notes for the 1.4.1 update, which can be found below:

The following issues that occurred in Ver. 1.4.0 have been fixed: Fixed an issue where trees could mature and contain things other than the normal fruit, etc.

Fixed an issue where shining soil disappears after returning to your own island after a dream and buried Bells appear in that location instead.

Fixed an issue where the player swings their shovel through the air when attempting to hit a rock placed at a certain location.

It's not the most exciting update in the world, but it should improve the overall experience for players. Thankfully, a more robust update will release this fall. At this time, fans do not know what to expect from that update, but it should add a Halloween-inspired event. The video announcing Summer Update Wave 2 had a brief teaser at the end, where viewers could see the head of the pumpkin-headed character Jack. Previous Halloween-themed events have allowed players to collect Spooky furniture, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case this year, as well.

Rumors have suggested that a future update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons could add farming and cooking to the game. Dataminers have discovered files that seem to indicate that vegetables could arrive in the game sometime in the future. While Animal Crossing titles have always allowed players to find and sell fruit, vegetables would represent a pretty drastic change to the game. Until Nintendo announces anything official, fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

