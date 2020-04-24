Why Is Nook's Cranny Closed In Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons prepared this week for Nature Day festivities and other things to look forward to after the game’s latest event dropped, but some of them were met with a slight problem: Why is Nook’s Cranny closed? The shop where players buy all their wares from Tommy and Timmy was and will be unavailable for many players this week with the doors shut temporarily just as other buildings have been closed off in the past. Fortunately, the downtime for Nook’s Cranny is just a temporary one, so players should be able to get back to making Bells and buying things for their homes soon enough.

As things sometimes do in New Horizons, Nook’s Cranny closed its doors for a large group of players this week. Seeing how New Horizons operates on real-world clocks, this means that those players who’ve been playing since the game’s release and have been checking in daily would now be up to the same point in the game’s schedule. So for the day-one New Horizons players – or those who started playing within the same week – Nook’s Cranny will be closed for a short time.

But the closure looks like it’ll be worth it. Things being closed or worked on in New Horizons always means that they’re about to come out looking better than before once the renovations are done, and the same is true for Nook’s Cranny. The building’s been closed this week for so many because of some upgrades coming through to spruce up the place and give players a chance to browse through a better inventory of items.

Exact requirements to trigger upgrades and events in New Horizons aren’t always for certain, but it appears this event will happen after 30 days have passed in-game and players have passed a certain number of Bells through Nook’s Cranny.

The results of the renovations have been shared online by players who’ve already had their buildings upgraded.

YAY!! my Nook's Cranny has finally been upgraded :D pic.twitter.com/w9IfVQk2wX — Jayke da April Puppy (@JaykeDaPup) April 24, 2020

Nook's Cranny then and now... pic.twitter.com/feSrOuDmPF — Gotta Hermit (@Hermit527) April 24, 2020

You could always time-travel ahead to finish the renovations, but since it’s only going to take one day, it’s not really worth the effort. Besides, there are all kinds of other features to keep you busy throughout the day while you wait on Nook’s Cranny to open. Redd has arrived to sell players some artwork which may or may not be real, and Leif is ready to buy some weeds and give players shrubs and other plants in return.

