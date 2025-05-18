All Apex Legends Abilities, Perks, and Upgrades (Season 25)

It’s hard to keep track of all Apex Legends abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades when the meta keeps changing. Unless you’re studying patch notes each split, you may need a reminder on your favorite legend’s kit. You never know when a rework is coming or if a legend you’ve forgotten about got a much-needed buff to their upgrades. Deciding what character to main comes down to your playstyle, the current meta, and how strong their abilities are compared to others.

Here are all legend and Class abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades in Apex Legends. This article will be updated each split/season if legend kits are reworked, new legends are added, or upgrades get changed/moved around.

Legend Abilities

Alter

Type Ability Description Passive Gift from the Rift Claim one item from an enemy or ally deathbox, including squadmate’s banner. Cannot armor swap this way. Tactical Void Passage Create a portal through any surface. You can kidnap enemies with it or use it to jump to another floor by taking the transport beam up and down. Ultimate Void Nexus Launch a portal for you and your team to phase back to. Two ultimates can co-exist.

Ash

Type Ability Description Passive Predator’s Pursuit Perform a dash mid-jump. Tactical Arc Snare Throw a snare that can latch onto enemies caught in it, dealing damage and causing a temporarily slow/stun effect. Ultimate Phase Breach Open a straight one-way portal.

Ballistic

Type Ability Description Passive Sling Store a third weapon which automatically becomes a gold gun in his ultimate. Tactical Whistler Shoot a projectile that locks onto one enemy, causing overheat. Hurts an enemy and renders equipped weapons useless if it overheats. Ultimate Tempest Provides faster reload and movement speed with infinite ammo for 30 seconds.

Bangalore

Type Ability Description Passive Double Time Speed boost when shot at. Tactical Smoke Launcher Artillery strike that damages and stuns enemies. Can slow allies, too. Ultimate Rolling Thunder Artillery strike that damages and stuns enemies. Can slow allies too.

Bloodhound

Type Ability Description Passive Tracker Briefly reveal enemies and utilities through structures. Tactical Eye of the Allfather Briefly reveal enemies and util through structures. Ultimate Beast of the Hunt Move faster, gaining threat vision on all enemies without ADSing.

Catalyst

Type Ability Description Passive Barricade Reinforce doors up to two times. Cannot be opened by enemies, but can be destroyed. Tactical Piercing Spikes Throw up to two patches of ferrofluid that deals ticking damage to enemies caught in it. Ultimate Dark Veil Release a wall to obscure enemy vision. Temporarily blinds and slows enemies that walk through it. Bullets can penetrate the wall.

Caustic

Type Ability Description Passive Nox Vision Threat vision on enemies inside Nox Gas. Tactical Nox Gas Trap Place up to six canisters that release Nox Gas when shot or triggered by a nearby enemy. Ultimate Nox Gas Grenade Release Nox Gas into a large area.

Conduit

Type Ability Description Passive Savior’s Speed Speed boost towards far-away allies. Also works on teammate banners and Respawn Beacons. Tactical Radiant Transfer Temporary repairs ally Shields. Ultimate Energy Barricade Release a line of Shield jamming devices that slow and hurt enemies. Each node can be destroyed.

Crypto

Type Ability Description Passive Neurolink Drone scans enemies, where info is automatically pinged for allies to see. Tactical Surveillance Drone Deploy a drone for Crypto to turn invisible and control. Capable of interacting with deathboxes, Survey, and Respawn Beacons. Ultimate Drone EMP Use an EMP to deal 50 Shield damage, slow players, and destroy enemy util (e.g., Gibraltar bubble, Rampart cover, and Wattson fences).

Fuse

Type Ability Description Passive Grenadier Gain an extra grenade. Ordnances are thrown faster and further. Tactical Knuckle Cluster Cluster bomb that can stick onto enemies and surfaces to deal ticking damage for short period of time. Ultimate The Motherlode Launch a fiery bombardment that can scan enemies within it, dealing burning damage like a Thermite to anyone caught in its flames.

Gibraltar

Type Ability Description Passive Gun Shield Deploy a gun shield to block from headshot damage when ADSing. Tactical Dome of Protection Drop a dome that’s invulnerable to outside bullets and artillery. Can be destroyed by Mad Maggie and Crypto. Ultimate Defensive Bombardment Call in a mortar strike on a specific position to rain fire from above. Can hurt Gibby and slow teammates.

Horizon

Type Ability Description Passive Spacewalk Removes fall impact animation. Tactical Gravity Lift Throw a black hole on the floor to pull enemies into. This can be destroyed. Ultimate Black Hole Throw a black hole to the floor to pull enemies into. This can be destroyed.

Lifeline

Type Ability Description Passive Combat Glide Glide mid-air with D.O.C. for a short period of time. Tactical D.O.C. Heal Drone Heal yourself or nearby allies with D.O.C. Ultimate D.O.C. Halo Activate Halo Shield that is impenetrable from outside damage and provides fast heals to anyone inside it.

Loba

Type Ability Description Passive Eye for Quality See epic and legendary loot through structures. Vaults can be opened without loot. Tactical Burglar’s Best Friend Teleport with the jump drive bracelet. Ultimate Black Market Boutique Place down a market to nab two nearby loot in the circular radius. No limit to taking ammo, small meds, or banners.

Mad Maggie

Type Ability Description Passive Warlord’s Ire Highlight enemies you’ve damaged and move faster with shotguns. Tactical Riot Drill Fire a drill on any surface to burn enemies on the other side of it. Ultimate Wrecking Ball Unleash a ball that provides a speed boost and detonates on enemies, damaging and throwing them backwards.

Mirage

Type Ability Description Passive Now You See Me… Turn invisible when healing, rezzing allies, and using Respawn Beacons. Tactical Psyche Out Send out a decoy in a straight line or to control to confuse enemies. Ultimate Life of the Party Deploy a team of controllable decoys to confuse enemies.

Newcastle

Type Ability Description Passive Retrieve the Wounded Drag downed allies to rez, protected by your Revive Shield. Tactical Mobile Shield Throw out a movable wall to shield allies from damage. Ultimate Castle Wall Jump to an ally or target area to create a fortified wall. Can launch enemies backwards if you slam them.

Pathfinder

Type Ability Description Passive Insider Knowledge Scan Care Packages and Ring Consoles or Survey Beacons to recharge 25% of his ultimate. Tactical Grappling Hook Grapple and leap around the map, hooking onto any structure, including enemies, which you can reel in. Ultimate Zipline Gun Launch a zipline for everyone to use. Riders take 50% less damage while it’s energized.

Octane

Type Ability Description Passive Swift Mind Slowly restore health when you’re not taking damage. Tactical Stim Increase movement speed, but at the cost of HP. Ultimate Launch Pad Deploy a jump pad to launch yourself, allies, and enemies into the air.

Rampart

Type Ability Description Passive Modded Loader Mag capacity increase and faster reloads on LMGs and Sheila. Tactical Amped Cover Erect crouch-cover walls that block incoming damage and boost outgoing damage. Ultimate Mobile Minigun “Sheila” Wield or place a high DPS minigun.

Revenant

Type Ability Description Passive Assassin’s Instinct Highlight nearby low health enemies. Crouch walk faster and wall climb to impressive heights. Tactical Shadow Pounce Hold to charge a jump to pounce onto enemies or take a new angle. Ultimate Forged Shadows Gain an extra 75HP, which can slowly regenerate on knocks. Can be broken by enemies.

Seer

Type Ability Description Passive Heart Seeker Hear and see the heartbeat of enemies within 50m when ADSing. Works with holstered weapons. Tactical Focus of Attention Unleash micro-drones to temporarily silence and reveal enemies. Works through surfaces. Ultimate Exhibit Drop a giant dome that reveals the location of enemies. Can be destroyed and enemies can crouch-walk to avoid being seen inside it.

Sparrow

Type Ability Description Passive Double Jump Jump mid-air to jump again. Jump while running up a wall to fly upwards. Carry additional arrows for the Bocek. Tactical Tracker Dart Shoot a tracker to scan enemies in its line of sight. Can be used to activate Survey Beacons if the dart lands within its radius. Ultimate Stinger Bolt Shoot an arrow into a structure to temporarily shock enemies inside its radius, dealing damage and slowing them. Can be destroyed by bullets.

Valkyrie

Type Ability Description Passive VTOL Jets Jump twice to use a jetpack and gain Threat Vision. Tactical Missile Swarm Fire mini-rockets to hurt enemies, damage or break structures (e.g., doors, Rampart and Newcastle walls). Ultimate Skyward Dive Allies can attach to Valk when she prepares to launch. Fly into the sky and descend down to another position on the map, having a widescale scan of enemy teams.

Vantage

Type Ability Description Passive Spotter’s Lens See enemy armor while ADSing. Tactical Echo Relocation Position Echo to jump to. Must look at him to launch yourself upwards. Ultimate Sniper’s Mark Equip a five-round sniper rifle with high damage on every second shot.

Wattson

Type Ability Description Passive Spark of Genius Wattson’s Shields slowly recharge over time. Ult Accelerants immediately charge ultimate. Tactical Perimeter Security Place fences to hurt and slow enemies that walk through them. Enemies must shoot fences at the base to destroy it. Ultimate Interception Pylon Place an electrified Pylon to destroy incoming ordnances, ultimates, and repair Shields.

Wraith

Type Ability Description Passive Voices From the Void Tells you and your allies when someone is aiming at your team. Tactical Into the Void Become invulnerable for 4.5 seconds. Ultimate Dimensional Rift Place a portal with a distance up to 150m that last 45 seconds before it disappears. Anyone can use it once placed.

Legend Evo Upgrades

Upgrades are divided by Blue Evo and Purple Evo, with two options available when you reach both milestones. You need 450 Evo to reach Blue and a further 1,700 Evo to hit Purple. This is obtained by dealing damage, collecting Evo through Harvesters, and completing mini-game arenas like Prowler and Spider dens on World’s Edge and Storm Point.

Alter

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Eye to Another World Gain access to Survey Beacons, and gain threat vision when aiming down sights. “Friends” Access Support bins, improved revive, and deathboxes have Mobile Respawn Beacons. Purple (Lvl 3) Staring into the Void Scan on Void Passage Portals extended by 15 seconds. Void Breacher Traveling through a Void Passage gives allies improved move speed and weapon handling.

Ash

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Twin Snares Gain an Arc Snare charge. Greedy Snare Arc Snare duration in the world is triple and can catch multiple enemies. Purple (Lvl 3) Ghost in the Machine Gain a dash charge. Dual Breach Gain a Phase Breach charge.

Ballistic

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Lasting Bullet Whistler duration in the world is tripled. Killing Time Increase ult duration by 15 seconds. Purple (Lvl 3) Extra Bullets Double the number of Whistler charges. Quiet Time If the enemy hit by Whistler overheats they will be silenced for a short time.

Bangalore

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Ultimate Cooldown+ Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds. Tactical Cooldown Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds. Purple (Lvl 3) Cover Me Auto-ping enemies who trigger Double Time (passive). Refuge Regenerate HP while inside smoke.

Bloodhound

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Odin’s Glare Reduce tactical cooldown by 50% while the ultimate is active. Raven’s Blessing White Ravens charge ultimate by 20% when activated. Purple (Lvl 3) Sighthound Reduce tactical cooldown by 50% while ultimate is active. Flock Remove enemy range requirement for White Raven spawns.

Catalyst

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Sister Spikes Increase max number of active Spikes by one. Long Veil Increase ultimate length by 15 meters. Purple (Lvl 3) Ferro-Door Rebuild and reinforce missing doors. Resilient Veil Increase ultimate lifetime by 5 seconds.

Caustic

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Parabolic Force Increase tactical throw range by 75%. Residual Toxins Nox Vision persists for longer. Purple (Lvl 3) Particle Diffuser Increase ultimate area of effect by 50%. Breathe It In Regenerate HP while enveloped in Nox Gas.

Conduit

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Battpack +1 Shield Battery stack limit. Shield Battery count shown on deathboxes. Bigger Jam Each ultimate jammer’s damage radius increased by 10%. Purple (Lvl 3) Split Charge Gain a tactical charge but halve Shield regen duration. Radiant Transfer Increase tactical range by 10 meters.

Crypto

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Network Expansion Increase Neurolink and EMP range by 25%. Off The Grid Crypto gets cloaked when entering the drone. Purple (Lvl 3) Satellite Imagery Drone scan persists for 1.5 seconds. Short scan after ultimate hits target. Hackathon Speed up drone recharge rate and gain a speed boost when it explodes (EMP or destroyed).

Fuse

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Ringmaster Gain access to Ring Consoles. Scar Tissue Take significantly less damage and ignore slow effects from The Motherlode. Purple (Lvl 3) Knuckle Hustler Short speed boost on a successful Knuckle Cluster hit. Wreckless Take 50% less explosive damage.

Gibraltar

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Big Bruddah Increase ult radius by 20%. Fast Shotties Move faster with shotguns. Auto-reload shotguns on knocks. Purple (Lvl 3) Baby Bubble Reduce tactical size and cooldown by 25%. Bubble Bunker Increase tactical lifetime by 4 seconds.

Horizon

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Tactical Cooldown Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds. Ultimate Cooldown Reduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds. Purple (Lvl 3) Conservation of Energy Spacewalk (passive) grants 25HP of Shield regen on soft landings. Combat Reserve Gain access to Assault Class bins, extra ammo per stack, and extra grenade slots.

Lifeline

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Extended Flight Increase time before D.O.C. runs out of fuel by 1.5 seconds. Battpack +1 Shield Battery stack limit. Shield Battery count shown on deathboxes. Purple (Lvl 3) Enhanced Radio Increased distance you can assign D.O.C. by 50%. Tactical Cooldown+ Reduce tactical cooldown by 10 seconds.

Loba

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Wolf’s Claw Faster weapon draw and speed boost after translocating. Shopping Spree Squad can take an extra item from the Black Market. Purple (Lvl 3) Escape Artist After translocating, regenerate 25 Shields. Brand New Bag Grants entire squad gold backpacks when upgrade is selected.

Mad Maggie

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Shots Shots Shots Auto reload shotguns on knocks. Fire Ball Wrecking Ball catches fire. Purple (Lvl 3) Drillslinger +1 Riot Drill charge; -25% active duration. Big Drill +50% depth and width of Riot Drill.

Mirage

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Renaissance Man Can now use Survey Beans, Ring Consoles, Munition Boxes, and scan Care Packages. Boozle-Eye Successful Bamboozles also highlight enemies for a short time. Purple (Lvl 3) Me Two Gain a Decoy charge. Bamboozle Bonus Refresh tactical on successful Bamboozles.

Newcastle

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Hero’s Hustle Increase revive move speed. Swift Shield Increase Mobile Shield speed to weapon sprint speed and reduces cooldown by 8 seconds. Purple (Lvl 3) Ultimate Savior Castle Wall slam grants 15 seconds of Shield regen to each ally in the impact area. Stronghold +500 Castle Wall HP. Extend energized barrier duration to 4 minutes.

Pathfinder

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Field Research Gain access to Survey Beacons. Ringmaster Gain access to Ring Consoles. Purple (Lvl 3) Grapple God Gain a second Grapple charge. Feeling Zippy Gain a second Zipline charge.

Octane

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Thick Skin Take 5 less Stim damage. Mad Hops Gain an extra Launch Pad charge. Purple (Lvl 3) Thick Skin Take 5 less Stim damage. Airborne Agility Change directions with the Launch Pad double-jump.

Rampart

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Ultimate Cooldown Reduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds. Bandolier Carry extra ammo per stack. Purple (Lvl 3) Ramped Up Improved Mobile Sheila handling and spin-up time by 20%. Amped Reloads Reload faster with Sheila or when behind Amped Cover.

Revenant

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Ultiamte Cooldown Reduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds. Try to Hide Doubles the duration low health enemies are marked. Purple (Lvl 3) Tactical Cooldown Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds. Agile Assassin Total Shadow Pounce attack and charge time reduce by 50%.

Seer

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Artist’s Reach Increase throw range of ultimate by 20 meters. Ultimate Cooldown Reduce ultimate cooldown by 20%. Purple (Lvl 3) Long View Increase passive and tactical range by 75 meters. Split Focus Gain a Focus of Attention charge; reduce silence duration by 50%.

Sparrow

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Hunt Target Sparrow will get a speed boost when running towards a marked enemy. Extra Traps Gain an additional Tactical charge and +2 traps in world. Purple (Lvl 3) Life Siphon Sparrow’s health and shields will be recovered if enemies are damaged by his ultimate. Alternate Mode Ultimate now has 3 charges that fire fewer pulses in a smaller radius.

Valkyrie

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Afterburners Launch 15% higher with Skyward Dive. Full Coverage -5 seconds on tactical cooldown; modify Missile Swarm pattern from 4×3 to 3×5. Purple (Lvl 3) Full Tank Increase Jetpack fuel by 25% and significantly reduce refuel delay. Eyes in the Sky Enemies are revealed from farther away and through walls while skydiving.

Vantage

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Ringmaster Gain access to Ring Consoles. Ultimate Reload Ultimate Accelerants grant +2 bullets and are twice as fast. Purple (Lvl 3) Bat Bounce Improved tactical’s double-jump. Sharpshooter Refresh tactical on hits with ultimate.

Wattson

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Revive Expert Revive teammates faster and with health regen to full health. Falling Stars Pylon interceptions spawn Arc Stars. Purple (Lvl 3) Power Pylon Double ultimate’s HP and placed ultimates regain charge. Emergency Power Double ultimate’s max charge and shield recharge rate.

Wraith

Tier Upgrade Description Blue (Lvl 2) Sixth Sense Passive warns when nearby squad count increases. Ultimate Cooldown+ Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds. Purple (Lvl 3) Fast Phase Reduce tactical wind-up by 30%. Tactical Cooldown Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.

Class Perks

Assault

Movement and reload speed increase when an Assault Legend breaks an enemy shield.

Can unlock the compartment in Weapon Supply Bins (red) for high-value weapon attachments.

Automatically reload weapons after three seconds of being stowed, the same effect as a gold mag.

Controller

Access to Ring Consoles to see the next ring location. Can be used once per round.

Gain 25 extra shield (Evo) when inside the current safe zone (ring).

Recon

Access to Survey Beacons for a temporary map-room scan of nearby enemy movements.

Enemies are highlighted in red (threat vision) when aiming down sights.

Skirmisher

Reveal Care Package contents to see the highest value item and gain Evo for the team.

Allies get a speed boost if they’re too far away from you (similar to Conduit’s passive).

Gain 50HP on a knock.

Support