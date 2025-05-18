Gaming

All Apex Legends Abilities, Perks, and Upgrades (Season 25)

Reworked legends, altered upgrades, and new faces to get used to means there’s a lot of information you need to take in every match, split, and season. So here are all Apex Legends abilities, perks, and upgrades you must learn if you want to be Champion, no matter the meta.

It’s hard to keep track of all Apex Legends abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades when the meta keeps changing. Unless you’re studying patch notes each split, you may need a reminder on your favorite legend’s kit. You never know when a rework is coming or if a legend you’ve forgotten about got a much-needed buff to their upgrades. Deciding what character to main comes down to your playstyle, the current meta, and how strong their abilities are compared to others.

Here are all legend and Class abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades in Apex Legends. This article will be updated each split/season if legend kits are reworked, new legends are added, or upgrades get changed/moved around.

Legend Abilities

Alter

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveGift from the RiftClaim one item from an enemy or ally deathbox, including squadmate’s banner. Cannot armor swap this way.
TacticalVoid PassageCreate a portal through any surface. You can kidnap enemies with it or use it to jump to another floor by taking the transport beam up and down.
UltimateVoid NexusLaunch a portal for you and your team to phase back to. Two ultimates can co-exist.

Ash

TypeAbilityDescription
PassivePredator’s PursuitPerform a dash mid-jump.
TacticalArc SnareThrow a snare that can latch onto enemies caught in it, dealing damage and causing a temporarily slow/stun effect.
UltimatePhase BreachOpen a straight one-way portal.

Ballistic

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSlingStore a third weapon which automatically becomes a gold gun in his ultimate.
TacticalWhistlerShoot a projectile that locks onto one enemy, causing overheat. Hurts an enemy and renders equipped weapons useless if it overheats.
UltimateTempestProvides faster reload and movement speed with infinite ammo for 30 seconds.

Bangalore

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveDouble TimeSpeed boost when shot at.
TacticalSmoke LauncherArtillery strike that damages and stuns enemies. Can slow allies, too.
UltimateRolling ThunderArtillery strike that damages and stuns enemies. Can slow allies too.

Bloodhound

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveTrackerBriefly reveal enemies and utilities through structures.
TacticalEye of the AllfatherBriefly reveal enemies and util through structures.
UltimateBeast of the HuntMove faster, gaining threat vision on all enemies without ADSing.

Catalyst

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveBarricadeReinforce doors up to two times. Cannot be opened by enemies, but can be destroyed.
TacticalPiercing SpikesThrow up to two patches of ferrofluid that deals ticking damage to enemies caught in it.
UltimateDark VeilRelease a wall to obscure enemy vision. Temporarily blinds and slows enemies that walk through it. Bullets can penetrate the wall.

Caustic

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveNox VisionThreat vision on enemies inside Nox Gas.
TacticalNox Gas TrapPlace up to six canisters that release Nox Gas when shot or triggered by a nearby enemy.
UltimateNox Gas GrenadeRelease Nox Gas into a large area.

Conduit

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSavior’s SpeedSpeed boost towards far-away allies. Also works on teammate banners and Respawn Beacons.
TacticalRadiant TransferTemporary repairs ally Shields.
UltimateEnergy BarricadeRelease a line of Shield jamming devices that slow and hurt enemies. Each node can be destroyed.

Crypto

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveNeurolinkDrone scans enemies, where info is automatically pinged for allies to see.
TacticalSurveillance DroneDeploy a drone for Crypto to turn invisible and control. Capable of interacting with deathboxes, Survey, and Respawn Beacons.
UltimateDrone EMPUse an EMP to deal 50 Shield damage, slow players, and destroy enemy util (e.g., Gibraltar bubble, Rampart cover, and Wattson fences).

Fuse

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveGrenadierGain an extra grenade. Ordnances are thrown faster and further.
TacticalKnuckle ClusterCluster bomb that can stick onto enemies and surfaces to deal ticking damage for short period of time.
UltimateThe MotherlodeLaunch a fiery bombardment that can scan enemies within it, dealing burning damage like a Thermite to anyone caught in its flames.

Gibraltar

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveGun ShieldDeploy a gun shield to block from headshot damage when ADSing.
TacticalDome of ProtectionDrop a dome that’s invulnerable to outside bullets and artillery. Can be destroyed by Mad Maggie and Crypto.
UltimateDefensive BombardmentCall in a mortar strike on a specific position to rain fire from above. Can hurt Gibby and slow teammates.

Horizon

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSpacewalkRemoves fall impact animation.
TacticalGravity LiftThrow a black hole on the floor to pull enemies into. This can be destroyed.
UltimateBlack HoleThrow a black hole to the floor to pull enemies into. This can be destroyed.

Lifeline

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveCombat GlideGlide mid-air with D.O.C. for a short period of time.
TacticalD.O.C. Heal DroneHeal yourself or nearby allies with D.O.C.
UltimateD.O.C. HaloActivate Halo Shield that is impenetrable from outside damage and provides fast heals to anyone inside it.

Loba

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveEye for QualitySee epic and legendary loot through structures. Vaults can be opened without loot.
TacticalBurglar’s Best FriendTeleport with the jump drive bracelet.
UltimateBlack Market BoutiquePlace down a market to nab two nearby loot in the circular radius. No limit to taking ammo, small meds, or banners.

Mad Maggie

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveWarlord’s IreHighlight enemies you’ve damaged and move faster with shotguns.
TacticalRiot DrillFire a drill on any surface to burn enemies on the other side of it.
UltimateWrecking BallUnleash a ball that provides a speed boost and detonates on enemies, damaging and throwing them backwards.

Mirage

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveNow You See Me…Turn invisible when healing, rezzing allies, and using Respawn Beacons.
TacticalPsyche OutSend out a decoy in a straight line or to control to confuse enemies.
UltimateLife of the PartyDeploy a team of controllable decoys to confuse enemies.

Newcastle

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveRetrieve the WoundedDrag downed allies to rez, protected by your Revive Shield.
TacticalMobile ShieldThrow out a movable wall to shield allies from damage.
UltimateCastle WallJump to an ally or target area to create a fortified wall. Can launch enemies backwards if you slam them.

Pathfinder

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveInsider KnowledgeScan Care Packages and Ring Consoles or Survey Beacons to recharge 25% of his ultimate.
TacticalGrappling HookGrapple and leap around the map, hooking onto any structure, including enemies, which you can reel in.
UltimateZipline GunLaunch a zipline for everyone to use. Riders take 50% less damage while it’s energized.

Octane

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSwift MindSlowly restore health when you’re not taking damage.
TacticalStimIncrease movement speed, but at the cost of HP.
UltimateLaunch PadDeploy a jump pad to launch yourself, allies, and enemies into the air.

Rampart

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveModded LoaderMag capacity increase and faster reloads on LMGs and Sheila.
TacticalAmped CoverErect crouch-cover walls that block incoming damage and boost outgoing damage.
UltimateMobile Minigun “Sheila”Wield or place a high DPS minigun.

Revenant

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveAssassin’s InstinctHighlight nearby low health enemies. Crouch walk faster and wall climb to impressive heights.
TacticalShadow PounceHold to charge a jump to pounce onto enemies or take a new angle.
UltimateForged ShadowsGain an extra 75HP, which can slowly regenerate on knocks. Can be broken by enemies.

Seer

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveHeart SeekerHear and see the heartbeat of enemies within 50m when ADSing. Works with holstered weapons.
TacticalFocus of AttentionUnleash micro-drones to temporarily silence and reveal enemies. Works through surfaces.
UltimateExhibitDrop a giant dome that reveals the location of enemies. Can be destroyed and enemies can crouch-walk to avoid being seen inside it.

Sparrow

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveDouble JumpJump mid-air to jump again. Jump while running up a wall to fly upwards. Carry additional arrows for the Bocek.
TacticalTracker DartShoot a tracker to scan enemies in its line of sight. Can be used to activate Survey Beacons if the dart lands within its radius.
UltimateStinger BoltShoot an arrow into a structure to temporarily shock enemies inside its radius, dealing damage and slowing them. Can be destroyed by bullets.

Valkyrie

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveVTOL JetsJump twice to use a jetpack and gain Threat Vision.
TacticalMissile SwarmFire mini-rockets to hurt enemies, damage or break structures (e.g., doors, Rampart and Newcastle walls).
UltimateSkyward DiveAllies can attach to Valk when she prepares to launch. Fly into the sky and descend down to another position on the map, having a widescale scan of enemy teams.

Vantage

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSpotter’s LensSee enemy armor while ADSing.
TacticalEcho RelocationPosition Echo to jump to. Must look at him to launch yourself upwards.
UltimateSniper’s MarkEquip a five-round sniper rifle with high damage on every second shot.

Wattson

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveSpark of GeniusWattson’s Shields slowly recharge over time. Ult Accelerants immediately charge ultimate.
TacticalPerimeter SecurityPlace fences to hurt and slow enemies that walk through them. Enemies must shoot fences at the base to destroy it.
UltimateInterception PylonPlace an electrified Pylon to destroy incoming ordnances, ultimates, and repair Shields.

Wraith

TypeAbilityDescription
PassiveVoices From the VoidTells you and your allies when someone is aiming at your team.
TacticalInto the VoidBecome invulnerable for 4.5 seconds.
UltimateDimensional RiftPlace a portal with a distance up to 150m that last 45 seconds before it disappears. Anyone can use it once placed.

Legend Evo Upgrades

Upgrades are divided by Blue Evo and Purple Evo, with two options available when you reach both milestones. You need 450 Evo to reach Blue and a further 1,700 Evo to hit Purple. This is obtained by dealing damage, collecting Evo through Harvesters, and completing mini-game arenas like Prowler and Spider dens on World’s Edge and Storm Point.

Alter

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Eye to Another WorldGain access to Survey Beacons, and gain threat vision when aiming down sights.
“Friends”Access Support bins, improved revive, and deathboxes have Mobile Respawn Beacons.
Purple (Lvl 3)Staring into the VoidScan on Void Passage Portals extended by 15 seconds.
Void BreacherTraveling through a Void Passage gives allies improved move speed and weapon handling.

Ash

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Twin SnaresGain an Arc Snare charge.
Greedy SnareArc Snare duration in the world is triple and can catch multiple enemies.
Purple (Lvl 3)Ghost in the MachineGain a dash charge.
Dual BreachGain a Phase Breach charge.

Ballistic

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Lasting BulletWhistler duration in the world is tripled.
Killing TimeIncrease ult duration by 15 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)Extra BulletsDouble the number of Whistler charges.
Quiet TimeIf the enemy hit by Whistler overheats they will be silenced for a short time.

Bangalore

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Ultimate Cooldown+Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds.
Tactical CooldownReduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)Cover MeAuto-ping enemies who trigger Double Time (passive).
RefugeRegenerate HP while inside smoke.

Bloodhound

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Odin’s GlareReduce tactical cooldown by 50% while the ultimate is active.
Raven’s BlessingWhite Ravens charge ultimate by 20% when activated.
Purple (Lvl 3)SighthoundReduce tactical cooldown by 50% while ultimate is active.
FlockRemove enemy range requirement for White Raven spawns.

Catalyst

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Sister SpikesIncrease max number of active Spikes by one.
Long VeilIncrease ultimate length by 15 meters.
Purple (Lvl 3)Ferro-DoorRebuild and reinforce missing doors.
Resilient VeilIncrease ultimate lifetime by 5 seconds.

Caustic

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Parabolic ForceIncrease tactical throw range by 75%.
Residual ToxinsNox Vision persists for longer.
Purple (Lvl 3)Particle DiffuserIncrease ultimate area of effect by 50%.
Breathe It InRegenerate HP while enveloped in Nox Gas.

Conduit

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Battpack+1 Shield Battery stack limit. Shield Battery count shown on deathboxes.
Bigger JamEach ultimate jammer’s damage radius increased by 10%.
Purple (Lvl 3)Split ChargeGain a tactical charge but halve Shield regen duration.
Radiant TransferIncrease tactical range by 10 meters.

Crypto

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Network ExpansionIncrease Neurolink and EMP range by 25%.
Off The GridCrypto gets cloaked when entering the drone.
Purple (Lvl 3)Satellite ImageryDrone scan persists for 1.5 seconds. Short scan after ultimate hits target.
HackathonSpeed up drone recharge rate and gain a speed boost when it explodes (EMP or destroyed).

Fuse

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)RingmasterGain access to Ring Consoles.
Scar TissueTake significantly less damage and ignore slow effects from The Motherlode.
Purple (Lvl 3)Knuckle HustlerShort speed boost on a successful Knuckle Cluster hit.
WrecklessTake 50% less explosive damage.

Gibraltar

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Big BruddahIncrease ult radius by 20%.
Fast ShottiesMove faster with shotguns. Auto-reload shotguns on knocks.
Purple (Lvl 3)Baby BubbleReduce tactical size and cooldown by 25%.
Bubble BunkerIncrease tactical lifetime by 4 seconds.

Horizon

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Tactical CooldownReduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Ultimate CooldownReduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)Conservation of EnergySpacewalk (passive) grants 25HP of Shield regen on soft landings.
Combat ReserveGain access to Assault Class bins, extra ammo per stack, and extra grenade slots.

Lifeline

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Extended FlightIncrease time before D.O.C. runs out of fuel by 1.5 seconds.
Battpack+1 Shield Battery stack limit. Shield Battery count shown on deathboxes.
Purple (Lvl 3)Enhanced RadioIncreased distance you can assign D.O.C. by 50%.
Tactical Cooldown+Reduce tactical cooldown by 10 seconds.

Loba

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Wolf’s ClawFaster weapon draw and speed boost after translocating.
Shopping SpreeSquad can take an extra item from the Black Market.
Purple (Lvl 3)Escape ArtistAfter translocating, regenerate 25 Shields.
Brand New BagGrants entire squad gold backpacks when upgrade is selected.

Mad Maggie

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Shots Shots ShotsAuto reload shotguns on knocks.
Fire BallWrecking Ball catches fire.
Purple (Lvl 3)Drillslinger+1 Riot Drill charge; -25% active duration.
Big Drill+50% depth and width of Riot Drill.

Mirage

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Renaissance ManCan now use Survey Beans, Ring Consoles, Munition Boxes, and scan Care Packages.
Boozle-EyeSuccessful Bamboozles also highlight enemies for a short time.
Purple (Lvl 3)Me TwoGain a Decoy charge.
Bamboozle BonusRefresh tactical on successful Bamboozles.

Newcastle

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Hero’s HustleIncrease revive move speed.
Swift ShieldIncrease Mobile Shield speed to weapon sprint speed and reduces cooldown by 8 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)Ultimate SaviorCastle Wall slam grants 15 seconds of Shield regen to each ally in the impact area.
Stronghold+500 Castle Wall HP. Extend energized barrier duration to 4 minutes.

Pathfinder

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Field ResearchGain access to Survey Beacons.
RingmasterGain access to Ring Consoles.
Purple (Lvl 3)Grapple GodGain a second Grapple charge.
Feeling ZippyGain a second Zipline charge.

Octane

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Thick SkinTake 5 less Stim damage.
Mad HopsGain an extra Launch Pad charge.
Purple (Lvl 3)Thick SkinTake 5 less Stim damage.
Airborne AgilityChange directions with the Launch Pad double-jump.

Rampart

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Ultimate CooldownReduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds.
BandolierCarry extra ammo per stack.
Purple (Lvl 3)Ramped UpImproved Mobile Sheila handling and spin-up time by 20%.
Amped ReloadsReload faster with Sheila or when behind Amped Cover.

Revenant

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Ultiamte CooldownReduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds.
Try to HideDoubles the duration low health enemies are marked.
Purple (Lvl 3)Tactical CooldownReduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Agile AssassinTotal Shadow Pounce attack and charge time reduce by 50%.

Seer

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Artist’s ReachIncrease throw range of ultimate by 20 meters.
Ultimate CooldownReduce ultimate cooldown by 20%.
Purple (Lvl 3)Long ViewIncrease passive and tactical range by 75 meters.
Split FocusGain a Focus of Attention charge; reduce silence duration by 50%.

Sparrow

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Hunt TargetSparrow will get a speed boost when running towards a marked enemy.
Extra TrapsGain an additional Tactical charge and +2 traps in world.
Purple (Lvl 3)Life SiphonSparrow’s health and shields will be recovered if enemies are damaged by his ultimate.
Alternate ModeUltimate now has 3 charges that fire fewer pulses in a smaller radius.

Valkyrie

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)AfterburnersLaunch 15% higher with Skyward Dive.
Full Coverage-5 seconds on tactical cooldown; modify Missile Swarm pattern from 4×3 to 3×5.
Purple (Lvl 3)Full TankIncrease Jetpack fuel by 25% and significantly reduce refuel delay.
Eyes in the SkyEnemies are revealed from farther away and through walls while skydiving.

Vantage

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)RingmasterGain access to Ring Consoles.
Ultimate ReloadUltimate Accelerants grant +2 bullets and are twice as fast.
Purple (Lvl 3)Bat BounceImproved tactical’s double-jump.
SharpshooterRefresh tactical on hits with ultimate.

Wattson

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Revive ExpertRevive teammates faster and with health regen to full health.
Falling StarsPylon interceptions spawn Arc Stars.
Purple (Lvl 3)Power PylonDouble ultimate’s HP and placed ultimates regain charge.
Emergency PowerDouble ultimate’s max charge and shield recharge rate.

Wraith

TierUpgradeDescription
Blue (Lvl 2)Sixth SensePassive warns when nearby squad count increases.
Ultimate Cooldown+Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)Fast PhaseReduce tactical wind-up by 30%.
Tactical CooldownReduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.

Class Perks

Assault

  • Movement and reload speed increase when an Assault Legend breaks an enemy shield.
  • Can unlock the compartment in Weapon Supply Bins (red) for high-value weapon attachments.
  • Automatically reload weapons after three seconds of being stowed, the same effect as a gold mag.

Controller

  • Access to Ring Consoles to see the next ring location. Can be used once per round.
  • Gain 25 extra shield (Evo) when inside the current safe zone (ring).

Recon

  • Access to Survey Beacons for a temporary map-room scan of nearby enemy movements.
  • Enemies are highlighted in red (threat vision) when aiming down sights.

Skirmisher

  • Reveal Care Package contents to see the highest value item and gain Evo for the team.
  • Allies get a speed boost if they’re too far away from you (similar to Conduit’s passive).
  • Gain 50HP on a knock.

Support

  • Can unlock the compartment in Extended Supply Bins (red) for health and survival items.
  • Faster revives and HP regen once revived. This fully replenishes over time unless you (if you’ve been rezzed) or an ally takes damage. Crafting banners at a Replicator spawns a Mobile Respawn Beacon. This survival item also appears in ally deathboxes.
