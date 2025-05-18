All Apex Legends Abilities, Perks, and Upgrades (Season 25)
Reworked legends, altered upgrades, and new faces to get used to means there’s a lot of information you need to take in every match, split, and season. So here are all Apex Legends abilities, perks, and upgrades you must learn if you want to be Champion, no matter the meta.
It’s hard to keep track of all Apex Legends abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades when the meta keeps changing. Unless you’re studying patch notes each split, you may need a reminder on your favorite legend’s kit. You never know when a rework is coming or if a legend you’ve forgotten about got a much-needed buff to their upgrades. Deciding what character to main comes down to your playstyle, the current meta, and how strong their abilities are compared to others.
Here are all legend and Class abilities, perks, and Evo Shield upgrades in Apex Legends. This article will be updated each split/season if legend kits are reworked, new legends are added, or upgrades get changed/moved around.
Place fences to hurt and slow enemies that walk through them. Enemies must shoot fences at the base to destroy it.
Ultimate
Interception Pylon
Place an electrified Pylon to destroy incoming ordnances, ultimates, and repair Shields.
Wraith
Type
Ability
Description
Passive
Voices From the Void
Tells you and your allies when someone is aiming at your team.
Tactical
Into the Void
Become invulnerable for 4.5 seconds.
Ultimate
Dimensional Rift
Place a portal with a distance up to 150m that last 45 seconds before it disappears. Anyone can use it once placed.
Legend Evo Upgrades
Upgrades are divided by Blue Evo and Purple Evo, with two options available when you reach both milestones. You need 450 Evo to reach Blue and a further 1,700 Evo to hit Purple. This is obtained by dealing damage, collecting Evo through Harvesters, and completing mini-game arenas like Prowler and Spider dens on World’s Edge and Storm Point.
Alter
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Eye to Another World
Gain access to Survey Beacons, and gain threat vision when aiming down sights.
“Friends”
Access Support bins, improved revive, and deathboxes have Mobile Respawn Beacons.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Staring into the Void
Scan on Void Passage Portals extended by 15 seconds.
Void Breacher
Traveling through a Void Passage gives allies improved move speed and weapon handling.
Ash
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Twin Snares
Gain an Arc Snare charge.
Greedy Snare
Arc Snare duration in the world is triple and can catch multiple enemies.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Ghost in the Machine
Gain a dash charge.
Dual Breach
Gain a Phase Breach charge.
Ballistic
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Lasting Bullet
Whistler duration in the world is tripled.
Killing Time
Increase ult duration by 15 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Extra Bullets
Double the number of Whistler charges.
Quiet Time
If the enemy hit by Whistler overheats they will be silenced for a short time.
Bangalore
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Ultimate Cooldown+
Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds.
Tactical Cooldown
Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Cover Me
Auto-ping enemies who trigger Double Time (passive).
Refuge
Regenerate HP while inside smoke.
Bloodhound
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Odin’s Glare
Reduce tactical cooldown by 50% while the ultimate is active.
Raven’s Blessing
White Ravens charge ultimate by 20% when activated.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Sighthound
Reduce tactical cooldown by 50% while ultimate is active.
Flock
Remove enemy range requirement for White Raven spawns.
Change directions with the Launch Pad double-jump.
Rampart
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Ultimate Cooldown
Reduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds.
Bandolier
Carry extra ammo per stack.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Ramped Up
Improved Mobile Sheila handling and spin-up time by 20%.
Amped Reloads
Reload faster with Sheila or when behind Amped Cover.
Revenant
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Ultiamte Cooldown
Reduce ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds.
Try to Hide
Doubles the duration low health enemies are marked.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Tactical Cooldown
Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Agile Assassin
Total Shadow Pounce attack and charge time reduce by 50%.
Seer
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Artist’s Reach
Increase throw range of ultimate by 20 meters.
Ultimate Cooldown
Reduce ultimate cooldown by 20%.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Long View
Increase passive and tactical range by 75 meters.
Split Focus
Gain a Focus of Attention charge; reduce silence duration by 50%.
Sparrow
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Hunt Target
Sparrow will get a speed boost when running towards a marked enemy.
Extra Traps
Gain an additional Tactical charge and +2 traps in world.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Life Siphon
Sparrow’s health and shields will be recovered if enemies are damaged by his ultimate.
Alternate Mode
Ultimate now has 3 charges that fire fewer pulses in a smaller radius.
Valkyrie
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Afterburners
Launch 15% higher with Skyward Dive.
Full Coverage
-5 seconds on tactical cooldown; modify Missile Swarm pattern from 4×3 to 3×5.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Full Tank
Increase Jetpack fuel by 25% and significantly reduce refuel delay.
Eyes in the Sky
Enemies are revealed from farther away and through walls while skydiving.
Vantage
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Ringmaster
Gain access to Ring Consoles.
Ultimate Reload
Ultimate Accelerants grant +2 bullets and are twice as fast.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Bat Bounce
Improved tactical’s double-jump.
Sharpshooter
Refresh tactical on hits with ultimate.
Wattson
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Revive Expert
Revive teammates faster and with health regen to full health.
Falling Stars
Pylon interceptions spawn Arc Stars.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Power Pylon
Double ultimate’s HP and placed ultimates regain charge.
Emergency Power
Double ultimate’s max charge and shield recharge rate.
Wraith
Tier
Upgrade
Description
Blue (Lvl 2)
Sixth Sense
Passive warns when nearby squad count increases.
Ultimate Cooldown+
Reduce ultimate cooldown by 60 seconds.
Purple (Lvl 3)
Fast Phase
Reduce tactical wind-up by 30%.
Tactical Cooldown
Reduce tactical cooldown by 5 seconds.
Class Perks
Assault
Movement and reload speed increase when an Assault Legend breaks an enemy shield.
Can unlock the compartment in Weapon Supply Bins (red) for high-value weapon attachments.
Automatically reload weapons after three seconds of being stowed, the same effect as a gold mag.
Controller
Access to Ring Consoles to see the next ring location. Can be used once per round.
Gain 25 extra shield (Evo) when inside the current safe zone (ring).
Recon
Access to Survey Beacons for a temporary map-room scan of nearby enemy movements.
Enemies are highlighted in red (threat vision) when aiming down sights.
Skirmisher
Reveal Care Package contents to see the highest value item and gain Evo for the team.
Allies get a speed boost if they’re too far away from you (similar to Conduit’s passive).
Gain 50HP on a knock.
Support
Can unlock the compartment in Extended Supply Bins (red) for health and survival items.
Faster revives and HP regen once revived. This fully replenishes over time unless you (if you’ve been rezzed) or an ally takes damage. Crafting banners at a Replicator spawns a Mobile Respawn Beacon. This survival item also appears in ally deathboxes.