Apex Legends Player Creates Incredible Anime Intro

An Apex Legends anime isn’t a new suggestion from the community by any means, but no such project or any similar one has been hinted at since the game’s launch. For those who remain skeptical of whether such a product could work or not, a new fan-made anime intro made by an Apex Legends player should win people over to the idea of an anime – or at least some sort of adaptation – based on Apex Legends.

The Apex Legends player who goes by TiesvanderTies on Reddit shared the video below within the Apex Legends subreddit to show what the opening to an anime based on the battle royale game could look like. The fan-made opening starts by highlighting the game’s diverse roster of Legends before moving on to show some of each characters’ biggest and most dramatic moments from the past cinematics created by Respawn Entertainment.

Setting the mood for the trailer is the song “Torch of Liberty” from KANA-BOON which some may recall was used as one of the opening tracks for the second season of Fire Force.

Shared on both YouTube and Reddit, the video immediately attracted immense praise from the Apex Legends subreddit as players wished for an anime based on the game to become a reality. An Apex Legends developer even responded in the comments to say how much they enjoyed the intro.

While it might be a while before any kind of Apex Legends anime or animated series is created assuming that ever does happen, the game and its characters have at least been explored in different ways already to flesh out the world more than battle royale matches can do on their own. “Stories from the Outlands” cinematics focus on specific characters to share more on their backstories while other features like in-game “Hunts” and comic book pages explore relationships between the different Legends. There’s also a new book coming out soon called Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest that’ll reveal more about the Apex Games’ most charismatic character who’s been a cheerful face of the game since its launch.