Apex Legends Developer Comments on Possible Netflix Animated Series

Apex Legends Season 6 launched this week via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And six seasons later the game is still huge and showing no signs of letting up. Coupling this has been an expansion of the game's lore, usually via character trailers, that has fans of the series hungry for more. Of course, Respawn will reveal more about the characters and world of Apex Legends in the seasons to come, but if it has its way, it won't be the only one doing this.

Speaking to Games Radar, game director Chad Grenier revealed that he would love to see the series expand to other mediums, and would particularly like to see it gets its own Netflix series. Unfortunately, it sounds like nothing right now is in the pipeline. Not only does Grenier also say the team is currently focused on the game and the game only, but he reveals he hasn't been pitched on anything yet, though this doesn't mean some executive at EA hasn't been.

“A Netflix animated series of Apex? Yeah, I would love to do that… that sounds awesome,” said Grenier. “Sign me up! I think right now we’re focused on the game, but heck, if someone wants to pitch me something I’ll listen.”

Sad to say, this is where the conversation about a possible Apex Legends animated series on Netflix ends. That said, with Netflix investing big into video game IP recently, I wouldn't be surprised if these conversations evolve into something bigger and meatier in the future. In the meantime, we are just going to have to settle for the character shorts and in-game lore.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will also be made available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

