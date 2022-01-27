Apex Legends Season 12 Launch Trailer Released

Apex Legends is officially set to start Season 12, “Defiance,” on February 8th, and as usual, the new season comes with its own bevy of changes. Developer Respawn Entertainment has now released the launch trailer for the upcoming new season of Apex Legends, and it offers the best idea yet of what exactly is happening to the floating map of Olympus in Season 12.

The new season brings Mad Maggie to the fight as the newest Legend, sentenced to death by combat in the Apex Games. It looks as if another entity is using Mad Maggie’s inclusion in the battle royale to do… something or other during all the chaos. And, as the launch trailer seems to indicate, that includes the intentional or otherwise crashing of Olympus. You can check out the launch trailer for Apex Legends‘ Season 12, “Defiance,” for yourself below:

The launch trailer also offers some idea as to Mad Maggie’s actual abilities in the popular video game. The developer has been releasing information about the new season piecemeal since first releasing it, which means we don’t definitively know what she actually does quite yet. There’s also the aforementioned and alluded to changes to the Olympus map, and a new limited-time mode called Control.

As noted above, Apex Legends Season 12, or “Defiance,” is set to launch on February 8th and bring with it Mad Maggie as its newest Legend. Apex Legends‘ most recent season, “Escape,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Ash among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with “Defiance” technically being Season 12. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

