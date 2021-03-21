Apex Legends Provides Update on Long-Awaited Feature

✖

An Apex Legends developer has provided an update on a long-awaited feature with both good and bad news. There are many features Apex Legends players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S want to see added to the game, including leaderboards. In the past, developers on the game have hinted that the feature could be added in the future, but so far these hints haven't been realized.

That said, this week Chin Xiang Chong, the game's lead designer, provided an update on the feature. The good news is the team hasn't forgotten about leaderboards, which remains on the list of things it would like to do. The bad news it doesn't sound like it's near the top of this list.

"Yep, it's on a list of things we'd like to do," said Chong. "Unfortunately, the list is very long and time and resources are limited, so it's ultimately a question of priorities, and unfortunately, compared to, say, cross-play, this was lower priority."

Yep, it's on a list of things we'd like to do. Unfortunately the list is very long and time and resources are limited, so it's ultimately a question of priorities, and unfortunately, compared to, say, cross play, this was lower priority. — Chin Xiang Chong (@tangentiallogic) March 19, 2021

Unfortunately, this is all Chong has to say about the feature. In other words, while it sounds like it's coming, there's no word of when it will come. At this point though, it's safe to assume it won't be dropping during Season 8.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and all three current and last-gen Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game and all things gaming, click here or check out the relevant links below: