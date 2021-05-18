New Apex Legends Update Adds Changes to Arenas Mode

✖

Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends. This one is fairly small in the grand scheme of things, offering just two changes to the game's Arenas Mode. The mode's map rotation has now been updated to include Thermal Station, which is taking the place of Artillery. In addition to this map change, players can now obtain Treasure Packs in Arenas. According to Respawn, another map rotation will arrive in two weeks, but no details have been offered regarding the next change. Hopefully this pair of updates will prove enjoyable for Apex Legends fans in the long run!

The Tweet announcing today's update can be found embedded below.

We've just released a @playapex update that does two things: 💎 Treasure packs are now obtainable in Arenas.

🌋 Thermal Station is replacing Artillery in the Arenas map rotation. We'll update the rotation again in two weeks. Carry on, Legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) May 18, 2021

As of this writing, fans on social media seem torn about the change in map rotation. That's bound to happen in a game as big as Apex Legends, but for those that aren't happy with the change, another one will arrive in just a few short weeks, which should keep things feeling fresh. Of course, the addition of Treasure Packs to Arenas Mode should be far less controversial with players!

For those unfamiliar with Arenas, the mode was added alongside Apex Legends' Legacy update, which debuted at the beginning of May. The mode features 3v3 combat across multiple rounds. To win, teams must come out on top in at least three rounds, and be up on the opposing team by two points.

Some fans are already looking for more changes to Apex Legends. Respawn's post has been inundated with requests from players looking for a fix for the Legend Wattson. Respawn confirmed that a fix is on the way, but it remains to be seen when it will arrive. Readers can find out more right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

