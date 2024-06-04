Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Official Cosplay Guides

Ubisoft officially unveiled the dual protagonists that this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows will have at the center with the first official trailer for the game last month. As can be expected, the official trailer allows players to see the fantastic designs for Naoe and Yasuke, which are consistent for the franchise's history of providing well-designed characters. If you want to walk in the shoes of an Assassin Shinobi or the legendary Samurai at a future event, Ubisoft has released a guide to help you build the perfect cosplay.

The character reference guide begins with a statement from the Assassin's Creed Team, welcoming players and outlining their purpose behind releasing the guide, including practices to avoid in cosplaying these characters – particularly when it comes to makeup. The statement reads that players "will discover more about these two heroes with unique backstories and skills, yet complement each other as their journeys come together. We hope this guide inspires you to create and embody these legendary heroes."

"In the process of creation, we ask that you treat these characters without caricature or stereotype and the guide will point-out some best-practices to follow," the message continues. When applying makeup, please use tones that match your current pigmentation and avoid attempting to match the skin color of the respective characters. We thank you for your creativity and for your homage to these portrayals of characters in which we can all find a piece of ourselves reflected."

The character reference guide provides high resolution renders of each protagonist from various angles, their prospective weapons, and accessories. In addition to the closer look at the characters' visuals, the reference guide also provides details insight into why Naoe and Yasuke were designed the way they are and the historic aspects to each, including that Naoe needed to "thread the needle between two worlds; that of the renowned and feared ninja and the Assassin role she embodies," while Yasuke is "Much like the folded steel katana he comes to wield, Yasuke is resilient, honorable, and reliable [...]."

The reference guides offer a great deeper insight into Shadows' protagonists ahead of release, and will allow you to get a head start on your cosplay(s) if you'd like to showcase them going into the busy convention season.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available for pre-order now ahead of its November 15th release later this year.