Next Mainline Assassin's Creed Game May Be in Trouble

According to various reports, the next Assassin's Creedgame is set to release sometime within the next 18 months and it's Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC that's been turned into a full game. This begs the question though of when the next proper mainline Assassin's Creed game will release. Well, apparently not anytime soon. In a huge new report about Ubisoft -- which also has some bad news for Far Cry fans as well -- it's been revealed that the next proper Assassin's Creed game has been internally delayed.

The report comes the way of Kotaku, who relays word that Ubisoft is being targeted for acquisition and is apparently in a position where it may sell. According to the report, part of the reason sharks are swimming around the French giant and why it may be prepared to sell is the disastrous state of its many studios and the games they are working on. The report claims it's not just the next mainline Assassin's Creed game that's being internally delayed, but other projects as well.

Of course, it's possible this report isn't true, but Kotaku is a pretty reliable source and it lines up with rumblings we've heard as well. Ubisoft was given the opportunity to deny the report, but instead provided "no comment" followed up by some very standard PR speak, all of which suggests, at the very least, there's some truth to the report.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation. Ubisoft has unmatched creative and production capacities, with more than 20,000 talented people collaborating across our global studios on game development. Thanks to them and to our long-term approach and appetite for taking creative risks, we have built some of the industry's strongest proprietary brands and have many promising new brands and projects on the horizon. We also have one the industry's deepest and most diversified portfolios, cutting-edge services and technologies, and a large and growing community of engaged players. As a result, we're ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapid industry growth and platform opportunities that are emerging right now.

As noted, it's not all doom and gloom for Assassin's Creed fans. It hasn't been confirmed, but the sources behind the aforementioned Assassin's Creed Valhallda DLC turned that's been turned into a full game under the codename "Rift" are good sources. In other words, Assassin's Creed fans should be getting more Assassin's Creed within a reasonable amount of time, but this may be followed by a longer wait than normal for the next proper mainline installment.