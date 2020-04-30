Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sounds Way Bigger Than Any Previous Game in the Series

Today, Ubisoft revealed a brand new Assassin's Creed game, dubbed Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Not long after this, the game's release date seemingly leaked. That said, while we may have the game's unofficial release date, we have zero other salient details about it other than that it's Viking-themed. However, while we will have to wait until tomorrow's reveal trailer to learn more about the game, a new tweet from Ubisoft has shed some light on the title's ambition.

Taking to Twitter, leader developer on the game, Ubisoft Montreal, revealed that including it, 15 studios have worked on the game, which is eight more studios than Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the largest game in the series to date, and one of the biggest releases of this generation in terms of scope and content.

"An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal," reads the Tweet. "We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication!"

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP — Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

Of course, this doesn't confirm the game will be bigger and more ambitious than every previous release in the series, but it does seem to suggest it. Why else would you have so much extra manpower? Whatever the case, at the very least we know there's a lot of developers working on the game, and when you combine this with the fact that series took last year off, it seems to suggest there's a lot going into and riding on this release, and this has fans of the series excited.

