2 Massive Open World Games on Sale for 80% Off

Open-world games have almost become the norm for gaming. They tend to offer the most bang for your buck as they are often filled to the brim with content. But with so many available, it can be hard to justify purchasing them all, especially a massive open-world game, at full price. That said, many of these games go on sale for great discounts, and this is the case for two huge ones — both from Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is taking advantage of the PlayStation Gamescom sale to drop two of its biggest open-world games in a low-price bundle. Players can pick up the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle for $21.99. This bundle would normally cost $109.99, but is heavily discounted until August 28th, shortly after the convention ends.

Ubisoft’s Open Worlds Are Worth Your Time

As someone who has played many of Ubisoft’s open-world games, they are always enjoyable to explore. There have been many criticisms, but there is always something for everyone. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the same formula as many others. It has collectibles, challenging areas full of enemies that must be cleared out, and a beautiful world to explore that makes it worthy to stand beside the other Assassin’s Creed mythology games.

Watch Dogs: Legion has a Metacritic score of 76, with reviews generally favorable. Its open-world is praised, but some reviewers write that the story and NPCs suffer from the direction Ubisoft has taken with this entry in the Watch Dogs series. Despite this, players enjoyed exploring the world, which offers stealth missions, exciting gunplay, and, of course, collectibles to discover.

At this price, this bundle is absolutely worth it. Players will get hundreds of hours out of these two games. At roughly $10 a piece, you couldn’t ask for a better deal. Both games also have additional DLC and add-ons that can be purchased separately to further increase this playtime.

Other Game Deals You May Be Interested In

If players are interested in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but not Watch Dogs: Legion, there is a second bundle pairing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with Immortals Fenyx Rising for $22.49. This title offers a humorous take on Greek mythology and has vibes similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The movement and points of interest in this title make its open world exciting to explore and uncover its secrets.

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed series can pick up additional games on sale as well. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is 25% off, while older games like Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate are 85% off. Ubisoft is also offering massive discounts on Watch Dogs Complete Edition and Watch Dogs 2 as a part of this sale.