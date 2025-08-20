Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Leak Reveals More Games & Menu UI

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection was announced at PlayStation’s June State of Play. The compilation is being developed by Digital Eclipse, which is well-known for classic collections like Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, The Making of Kareteka, and Tetris Forever, among many others. This compilation is a boon for Mortal Kombat fans, as it collects most of the early games in the iconic fighting series. However, a new leak seems to suggest that even more MK games are being added ahead of release.

This leak comes from the folks at the Mortal Kombat Leaks subreddit, who noticed a Twitter user called Piena81 posted a grainy video from the Gamescom show floor. Europe’s massive gaming convention is happening this week, and several developers, including Digital Eclipse, are at the event showing off upcoming games. Peina81 took a 13-second video of what looks like a presentation for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection.

In the video, we can see all of the previously announced Mortal Kombat games listed, with two extra spaces marked by question marks. As the video progresses, those two spaces are revealed as Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces.

The reveal continues, giving fans a look at the in-game UI. If you’ve played a Digital Eclipse compilation, you’ll know exactly what to expect. There’s a massive timeline full of video interviews, scans of behind-the-scenes materials, and links to play each game. At the very end, you can briefly see the presentation stop on an interview with John Tobias, one of the original creators of the Mortal Kombat franchise. We’ve known Tobias was going to be included since the initial trailer, but it’s still nice to see confirmation that he’s involved in the interviews for the compilation.

What Are Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces?

The two new games seemingly revealed by this leak might be ones that more casual Mortal Kombat fans haven’t heard of. Both games are spin-offs from the fighting series, giving MK an action-adventure gameplay style to change things up. Mythologies: Sub-Zero puts you in the shoes of Sub-Zero during his lengthy quest to take down foes like Scorpion, Shinnok, and Quan Chi.

Meanwhile, Special Forces uses similar gameplay to Mythologies: Sub-Zero, but lets you play as Jax Briggs, who is hunting down Kano and the Black Dragon after they killed his fellow Special Forces comrades. Both games performed poorly critically and commercially, though Midway took another stab at the genre with Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks in 2005, which also performed poorly.

The best news for fans is that this might not be the end of new content coming to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. The Digital Eclipse team is hosting another event later this month at PAX West. While far from confirmed, the developers might have one last surprise for players ahead of the Legacy Kollection‘s release date.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is rumored to launch on September 30th, 2025, with a physical release to follow on December 12th. It’ll be available on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Switch platforms.