Avatar Legends’ Avatar State Update Finally Lets Players Spectate Each Other, & Fixes Other Big Issues

Almost every update for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game since launch has drastically improved something about the game, but the Avatar State patch has taken things to a whole new level. From completing characters with new animations to fulfilling the potential of online modes, this fighting game has gotten a huge list of improvements alongside an impactful series of balance changes. Available now for all platforms, the Avatar State update almost acts as the definitive version of the game, as well as a sign of things to come.

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One of the biggest new features outside the update is the start of the DLC character votes for Avatar Legends with the Avatar State patch. Players who pre-ordered the game or bought the Deluxe Edition can now vote on who else they want to see besides Iroh, Ty Lee, Lin Beifong, and Bolin within the first year of characters added to the roster. Deluxe Edition holders even get an extra vote, with upgrades to that verison of the game granting a vote to those who don’t have one right now. Voting runs for one month, giving players the chance to choose one of the following characters: Amon, Kuvira, King Bumi, Asami Sato, or Tenzin.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Finally Adds Online Features Players Have Been Asking for Since Launch

Courtesy of Gameplay Group International

Arguably the biggest complaint with Avatar Legends at launch was how limited and incomplete its online features felt, with Ranked matches not even being available at the start. Despite good netcode and matchmaking, players couldn’t form lobbies or spectate one another, preventing a level of connectivity most fighting games have access to. Thankfully, ever since the start of October 2026, this has gradually changed, with the Avatar State update putting some final touches on the online features of the game. Since release, the following has been added:

Upgraded Private Lobby systems

16-player open Lobby functionality

Enforcement of first-to-three sets on Ranked matches

“ Ranked 2.0 ” – players are not awarded Ranked points until a set completes, and winners of sets can never lose points when the other player leaves a match early

” – players are not awarded Ranked points until a set completes, and winners of sets can never lose points when the other player leaves a match early Leaving Ranked Match incurs a penalty

Online Rematch Screen Chat Macros

Lobby Titles like “Beginners Only!” to help filter Room searches

Some of these features are part of the Avatar State update, with “Ranked 2.0” likely being the biggest highlight. Having lobby refinements from the early Patch 3.0 from early October 2026 is a huge boost to the game’s polish, preventing players from running into any obstacles. At this point, Avatar Legends‘ unique systems have now merged with multiple quality-of-life necessities, letting players get together more often and form online communities. Having more consequences in Ranked also gives players a greater roadmap for improvement, allowing them to master their favorite Avatar characters in controlled environments.

New Character Animations & Improved UI/UX Refines This Title Into a Fully Fledged Fighting Game

Courtesy of Gameplay Group International

The visuals of Avatar Legends has also vastly improved in the Avatar State update, addressing another criticism present with the launch version. By far the biggest changes come to hidden characters Avatar Aang and Nightmare Korra, whose animations have almost been entirely reworked. These characters once had a variety of placeholder attacks and super animations, similar to Ozai, who was also incomplete on release. However, both Ozai and these two fighters have received significantly re-imagined move sets, with Avatar Aang and Nightmare Korra gaining exciting new super moves that make each character more cinematic.

New attacks and special moves for these characters come alongside a huge balance patch for the remaining roster, nerfing and buffing some fighters across the board. The fine tuning of Avatar Legends comes with new visuals for almost everything in the game, from multiple main menu looks to fully redesigned character and stage select screens. Two new stages have been added to the game as well, including the Story mode exclusive Air Temple Island and Avatar Road battlegrounds. Speaking of the Story mode, it has also gained several improvements, from improved enemy AI, New Game+, difficulty settings, new tutorials, greater learning progression, and more.

Avatar State updates have also reworked some of the character combo trials in the game, making them in line with the new character balance changes. With a huge quality-of-life overhaul to Training and Arcade modes too, players now have more ways to play than ever, expanding on what was possible early in the fighting game’s life cycle. While it may have taken some time, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game‘s Avatar State update is truly impressive, helping them game stand out in the genre among other great titles that have come out in 2026.

What do you think of the Avatar State update for Avatar Legends? Let us know in the comments below!