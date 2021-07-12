Avatar Legends: The RPG Announces August Kickstarter, Quickstart Rules Available Now

✖

Magpie Games has announced plans for its upcoming tabletop RPG based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with Quickstart rules and an introductory adventure available for download now. Magpie Games has announced that it will launch a Kickstarter campaign to produce Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop RPG set in the world of the Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra series. The Kickstarter will launch on August 3rd and will serve as a way to pre-order the game ahead of its launch in March 2022. Additionally, Magpie Game released a 55-page PDF containing Quickstart Rules for the RPG, along with a brief adventure to help players get a feel for the new game. Players can download the PDF for free by signing up to Magpie Games' email list. Magpie will then send a link to download the Quickstart from DriveThruRPG for free.

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game uses the Powered by the Apocalypse game engine. Players choose from one of several playbooks that determine their character's base abilities. Each character has four stats - Creativity, Focus, Harmony, and Passion - and make checks by rolling 2D6 and then adding modifiers based on their ability. The game is more focused on roleplaying than combat, with a core mechanic focused on finding balance between two ideals that help determine a character's in-game actions. When a character is in balance, they gain access to a powerful Moment of Balance ability, but also face the possibility of losing that balance due to the actions or words of a hostile NPC. Players gain new abilities via a growth mechanic, which is triggered by answering "yes" to certain questions asked at the end of each session. The game allows players to choose the era and scope of their game before starting their campaign, which gives players the option to choose which era of the Avatar Universe timeline their game takes place in.

You can check out initial details for Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game on Magpie Games' website. The new RPG is due to be released in March 2022.