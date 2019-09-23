Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Black Widow’s Special Moves

Every playable character in the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers has special moves called Heroics, and these moves are seemingly compiled from previous appearances of the characters across other media with some twists thrown in. Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have been slowly revealing these moves for each of the known characters, and now it’s Black Widow’s time to shine.

In case you missed it, these Heroics come in three flavors: Assault, Support, and Ultimate. For Natasha Romanoff, the Assault and Support that have been revealed make total sense; Widow’s Bite hits foes with an electrical blast, and the Support offers friendly units invisibility. The Ultimate, however, has yet to be revealed.

You can check out all of the details from the official Twitter account below:

Exploding on impact with any surface or enemy, the sphere creates a small electrical hazard that will cause continuous damage to enemies within range. With one of the fastest cooldown times & the ability to store up to three charges, Widow’s Bite allows for flexibility in a fray. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 22, 2019

As for her third Heroic? Super-spy Natasha regularly plays cards close to her chest, so we’re following suit. 😜#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 22, 2019

Do any of Black Widow’s Heroics described here make you want to play the character more? What sort of Ultimate do you think she’ll have? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.