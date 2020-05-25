Marvel's Avengers: Captain America Can Wall Run

✖

In the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, it would appear that Captain America can actually wall run. Given that the story largely seems to exists without the good Captain in it, it's not shocking to see that we're still learning about his various abilities as even if he did eventually feature in the campaign, that's likely something the folks developing it would want to hide for now.

"Captain's wall run is a set distance, but being able to chain them together by jumping back and forth, double jumping, pole swinging, etc. makes it really friendly," Vince Napoli, Lead Combat Designer on Marvel's Avengers, recently stated on Reddit. "A well timed double jump off a wall run can also be used to re-trigger the wall run.. his navigation is really flexible and active. He basically has lots of little maneuvers that let him hop around the environment and manipulate the space more than any other character."

You can check out Napoli's full commentary below:

Previous looks at Captain America's gameplay in Marvel's Avengers have largely focused on his various combat abilities. The fact that his various means of traversal weren't covered in detail doesn't necessarily mean the developers were keeping it under wraps; the other characters had similar gameplay-oriented clips as well. All this means is that there is still plenty we do not actually know about the upcoming video game, and there is still time to learn more.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think of the new character reveals? Are you excited to check out Marvel's Avengers when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

