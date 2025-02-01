8 Huge Games Releasing in February (And When You Can Play Them)

A new month brings a fresh lineup of new video game releases to look forward to. Though February is a short month, that doesn’t mean it’s not a big one for gamers. Traditionally, February brings big news for Pokemon fans, letting them know what to look forward to in the coming year. Potential Legends Z-A updates aside, February 2025 has plenty of big game releases to look forward to. This month will bring some new entries in massive franchises like the Civilization series and Monster Hunter, plus a few nostalgic returns to beloved IPs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Henry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Release Date: February 4th, 2025

Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance don’t have long to wait for the second installment in the franchise. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will release on February 4th for PC via Steam and Epic Games, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

This sequel to the original picks up directly where the first game left off, continuing the medieval story of Henry. Like the first game, it have an RPG-heavy focus where your decisions shape the story.

Civilization VII

Napoleon in Civilization VII

Release Date: February 11th, 2025

Another new installment in a longstanding franchise is Civilization VII. This latest entry in the series will arrive on February 11th for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

This game will once again put players in the role of building a civilization by controlling various leaders, using strategy to create a powerful empire. Multiplayer, including cross-play, will be supported at launch.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Aliens get up close and personal in Rogue Incursion

Release Date: February 13th, 2025 (Meta Quest)

While Alien: Rogue Incursion arrived on Steam and PS5 in December 2024, the VR game is making its Meta Quest debut on February 13th. Given the requirement of a VR headset to play this one, those with a Meta Quest device will be waiting for this latest Alien entry to release.

Alien: Rogue Incursion puts gamers into the role of an ex-colonial on a dangerous mission to an uncharted planet. It incorporates live-motion gameplay and plenty of new, horrifying aliens for players to face off against.

Tomb Raider IV- VI Remastered

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Release Date: February 14th, 2025

Fans will be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Lara Croft as the next installment in the Tomb Raider remasters arrives on February 14th. This collection will include Tomb Raider IV, V, and VI. It will be available on PC via Steam or Epic Games, PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The remastered set revisits the stories from Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Gamers can toggle between original polygon models or remastered graphics during gameplay to experience the stories however they prefer.

Avowed

Exploring the Living Lands in Avowed

Release Date: February 18th, 2025

Avowed is a first-person Action RPG set in the same world as the Pillars of Eternity games. After having its release date delayed, this new adventure in Eora will finally release on February 18th for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It’s also set to be included in the Game Pass subscription.

Though Avowed is set in a familiar universe, it begins a brand new story where you investigate rumors about a plague threatening The Living Lands.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Of course there will be explosions in like a Dragon: pirate Yakuza

Release Date: February 20th, 2025

This Like a Dragon franchise spinoff gives the games a pirate twist. It releases on February 20th for PC via Steam, PS5 & PS4, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

This entry in the Like a Dragon Series continues the story of Goro Majima, with an amnesia twist. It takes place in Hawaii as Majima leans into the pirate life while trying to recover clues about his past.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Yu-Gi-Oh Early days collection

Release Date: February 27th, 2025

For the nostalgia gamer with an affinity for Yu-Gi-Oh!, this upcoming collection cannot be missed. The Early Days Collection brings together several retro titles in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, including some that have only previously been available in Japan.

This collection, which features 14 games in total, will be released on February 27th for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Characters in the upcoming monster hunter wilds

Release Date: February 28th, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest installment in the Monster Hunter Franchise. It will release on February 28th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players will explore the Forbidden Lands, adapting to its constantly changing environment and battling the powerful monsters that live there.