Baldur's Gate 3 Gets New Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 has today been pushed out by Larian Studios. At this point in time, Larian is working on a much larger update for BG3 that should be rolling out across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms in the near future. Prior to that time, though, the studio has today released this new hotfix for the mega-popular RPG that rectifies a few errors that players have had in recent weeks.

Available to download now, Hotfix #8 for Baldur's Gate 3 makes a couple of minor tweaks to the game. Notably, Larian has reverted a previous change involving companions and their automatic transfer of items to the player character upon being dismissed. Outside of this, His Majesty has also been altered and is once again bald, just as fans seem to prefer. Lastly, Larian also fixed a problem involving Twitch drops for those on PS5.

"Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour," Larian said in its new message alongside this hotfix's release. "When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store. More importantly, we shaved His Majesty."

If you would like to see everything that has been altered in this new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #8 Patch Notes

CHANGES