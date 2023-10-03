Baldur's Gate 3 Gets New Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed
BG3's newest hotfix is live on all platforms.
The latest hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 has today been pushed out by Larian Studios. At this point in time, Larian is working on a much larger update for BG3 that should be rolling out across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms in the near future. Prior to that time, though, the studio has today released this new hotfix for the mega-popular RPG that rectifies a few errors that players have had in recent weeks.
Available to download now, Hotfix #8 for Baldur's Gate 3 makes a couple of minor tweaks to the game. Notably, Larian has reverted a previous change involving companions and their automatic transfer of items to the player character upon being dismissed. Outside of this, His Majesty has also been altered and is once again bald, just as fans seem to prefer. Lastly, Larian also fixed a problem involving Twitch drops for those on PS5.
"Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour," Larian said in its new message alongside this hotfix's release. "When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store. More importantly, we shaved His Majesty."
If you would like to see everything that has been altered in this new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, you can find the full patch notes attached below.
Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #8 Patch Notes
CHANGES
- Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.
- Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.
- Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.
- Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.
- Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.
- Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.
- Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.
- Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.
- Restored Raphael's hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.
- Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.
- Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw's eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.
- Fixed Raphael's portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Avernus.
- Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.