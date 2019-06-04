Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Board Game Launches Season 2 Kickstarter

Monolith Games has launched a Kickstarter for a “Season 2” of their popular Batman: Gotham City Chronicles miniatures board game. Last year, Monolith released Batman: Gotham City Chronicles, a mission-based board game in which players could control some of the most popular heroes and villains of Gotham City. A Kickstarter for the game raised over $4 million, with the base game alone containing over 160 miniatures. The new Kickstarter campaign will add several more expansions to the popular game, including Suicide Squad, League of Assassins, and Batman Inc. expansions, and will expand on the game’s two-player Versus mode.

The core game centers on one player controlling the Villains and the rest of the players controlling a group of Batman-related heroes. Players performed actions by spending energy cubes, which doubled as life points. Energy cubes move between a “reserve zone” to a “fatigue zone” when spent, and then to a “wound zone” when injured. The more injuries a character has, the less actions they can take, so the game is both a strategy game and a resource management game.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles is impressive in part because of how deep the game dives into Batman and DC lore. The core game used not only core Batman characters like Batman, Catwoman, Nightwing, and Robin, but also characters that played prominent roles in recent Batman series like Bluebird, Batwoman, and Duke Thomas. The “Season 2” expansions adds characters like Amanda Waller, Bronze Tiger, Deathstroke, Poison Ivy, and Heretic to the mix, along with Jim Gordon version of Batman and his giant robot.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles is a Kickstarter-exclusive game, so Batman fans can’t purchase it from a local game store or online retailer. Luckily, the new Kickstarter includes options to purchase the core game, so fans have a second chance to purchase the game and its “Season 1” expansions. Fans have only 14 days to back the Kickstarter campaign, which has already met its $562k goal.