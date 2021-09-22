Battlefield 2042 Update Has PS4 Players Worried [UPDATE]

UPDATE: A DICE community manager has confirmed that the listing below was an error or, in other words, a false alarm.

ORIGINAL: A new Battlefield 2042 update has PS4 players worried that they will no longer be getting access to the upcoming Beta. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the Battlefield 2042 Beta will happen. It was originally scheduled to go down this month, but this was before the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game was delayed from October 22 to November 19.

So, what’s the troubling update? Well, this morning PlayStation 4 users noticed that the Open Beta early access was recently removed as a pre-order bonus from Battlefield 2042, in turn suggesting there may no longer be a beta for last-gen consoles, or at least PS4. For now, this is just speculation, but it’s reasonable speculation as it’s unclear why the PS4 listing of the game has been tweaked.

The good news for those on PS4 worrying about this is that this update doesn’t come from DICE or EA directly, but the game’s PlayStation Store listing. In other words, there’s still a chance that this is nothing more than a mistake or an error.

As always, we will keep you in the loop as more information on the situation surfaces. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

EA and DICE have confirmed they will share more information on the game’s Beta this month. When exactly this month, remains to be seen. Whatever the case, it’s safe to assume the Beta will not be happening this month, and will now happen towards the middle or the end of October.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on November 19. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and reports, and all of the latest leaks and speculation — click here.