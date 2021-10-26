Battlefield 2042 Confirms Character Is Non-Binary

In the build-up to its release, one of the biggest — and most controversial — Battlefield 2042 talking points has been its specialists, which are new for the series and proving quite controversial. That said, amid this backlash DICE has doubled down on specialists and what they bring to the series. In other words, despite considerable backlash, they aren’t going anywhere. To this end, a developer on the game, Kevin Johnson, recently introduced and highlighted the game’s specialists, including Sundance, who has been confirmed as the game’s sole non-binary character.

“Say hello to… Sundance. Another Assault Specialist on the way with Sundance, get used to seeing them zip through the sky on their Wingsuit for fast entry on objectives and tactical situations,” said Johnson of the character. “They also feature a set of Smart Explosives that allow you to take out enemy aircraft.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/T0TALfps/status/1451208381574828036

Responding to this, one fan inquired if the character was non-binary as they’ve seen the character referred to as “they” on several occasions. To this end, the game’s lead community manager confirmed the suspicion, noting the character uses “They?/Them” as pronouns.

https://twitter.com/PartWelsh/status/1451294861898964995

As you would expect, there’s been some pushback on this detail, but the majority of responses, at least to the tweet confirming the news, show support to DICE for the decision.

For now, it remains to be seen if Sundance being non-binary will be acknowledged in the game in any capacity. There’s no single-play campaign, so there’s little opportunity for the detail to highlight itself.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming modern first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.