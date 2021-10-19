Battlefield 2042 Viral TikTok Reveals Major Issue With the Game

A viral Battlefield 2042 TikTok video has highlighted a major issue with the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. If you played the beta, you will know Battlefield 2042 has issues and many missing features. However, one of its biggest problems hasn’t been getting enough spotlight until a recent TikTok video highlighting it went viral. If you noticed that there are no friendly icons in smoke, it’s because there aren’t, and it leads to lots of confusion and friendly fire. In most modes, this isn’t a huge problem because you can’t deal any damage to your teammates, but in any and all hardcore modes, it’s going to be a problem.

Over on the Battlefield 2042 Reddit page, one player used the video to advocate for uniforms, and judging by how many votes up the post got, and the Reddit awards it received, many players agree.

“This is a mess, when the only way to tell enemy from ally is some UI s**t above their head,” reads one of the top replies. “Sometimes it blends with background, sky especially. Sometimes it just appears seconds later. Sometimes [an] ally or something with [a] blue icon can be behind [an] enemy and you will be confused for a few seconds. It wasn’t literally unplayable for me in beta, but I’ve wasted hundreds of bullets and died few times because of this.”

At the moment of publishing, DICE, nor anyone at the studio, have addressed this issue. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.

