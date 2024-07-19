Battlefield 2042 Gets New Roadmap Ahead of Season 7 End

Earlier this year, the developers at Dice officially announced that Season 7 will be the final seasonal update in Battlefield 2042. Instead of continuing to support the game with new, major updates, the team has decided to spend fewer resources on Battlefield 2042 and start work on what comes next. However, just because Battlefield 2042 isn’t getting new seasonal content, doesn’t mean Dice is completely ending support. Instead, the team said alongside the update a few months ago that new content will come to Battlefield 2042, it just won’t be coming as frequently and will be smaller in scope. With Season 7 nearing its end, the team has revealed the post-Season 7 roadmap, giving fans a better idea of the future of Battlefield 2042.

Again, Battlefield 2042 should correctly set their expectations for what’s coming after Season 7. There aren’t going to be any major updates, but the new roadmap does demonstrate that the team will still provide plenty of ways to jump into 2042. One of the most notable additions is events. Previously, new events were added alongside each season. With seasons going away, the team will now be bringing back old events on a rotating basis. To start, the team is bringing back Leviathan Rising later this month and says it will eventually bring back events like the Arkangel Directive and Control. However, the team also plans to add new events to the game, which will also include event passes to work through and earn new cosmetics. Dice isn’t quite ready to reveal the exact details about the first new event, but it did say the next event will drop around Halloween, so expect it to be relatively spooky.

Events aren’t the only additions players can expect after Season 7 in Battlefield 2042. Players will also enjoy new multi-week Vault Drops. These will give players new vehicles and equipment to try and unlock while playing matches in All-Out Warfare. Dice hasn’t revealed when these Vault Drops will start, but they should be in the game later this year.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. We don’t know too much about what’s coming next from the Battlefield franchise, but it’s safe to assume we’ll start to hear more about the project over the next few years as Dice starts to solidify its plans.