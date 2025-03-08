Battlefield Players Already Have a Problem With One of Battlefield 6’s Classes

Battlefield 6 gameplay was leaked yesterday after a few Battlefield Labs playtesters recorded in-game footage and posted it on social media. Unfortunately, these sorts of things happen, but from what many have noted, the new Battlefield looks promising. While the leaks revealed a lot of information regarding the gameplay experience, including its modern setting, destructible environments, and firefights, many took to the Internet to address a concern that seemed to undermine the recent leaks and live streams. The new Battlefield class system leak presents a conundrum for many players who have found this recent change to be disappointing and concerning, being that this method has been seen in Battlefield 2042.

The Support class plays a key role in the Battlefield games, as they are traditionally used to heal and revive teammates on the battlefield. While some games like Battlefield 5 have featured the Medic as its own class, Battlefield 2042 ditched the class in lieu of Support. Within the Battlefield 6 leaks, which were posted on the r/Battlefield subreddit page, it was confirmed that there will be four classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. While this setup might look solid, the leaks show that the Support class will be equipped with a Light Machine Gun (LMG), smoke grenades, the Giga Crate, and Defibrillators.

The Giga Crate is the main reason behind the controversy, considering that the support class has to revive and heal teammates, but now be in charge of ammo distribution. The Assault class does come with a stim pen, but that class has been altered to be mainly focused on launching grenades, which many were able to see during the Battlefield leaks yesterday.

In another post on the r/Battlefield subreddit page, many took to the comments section to express their frustration with the absence of a medic class.

“Medics should be as close to the action as possible to heal and revive. Having an LMG, you can’t aim down as quickly as with the Assault Rifles,” one user said. “It’s a disadvantage from the start.”

Another user expressed his concern with the optional defibrillators.

“My bigger concern with Support right now is they have appeared to give support the option of not having Defibs,” they said. “Which is a bad move if true.”

A good amount of players want the Battlefield 3 class system back, which had the Assault class offering healing capabilities with medkits. While the leaks are unfortunate, the discussion surrounding this problem can be solved. The Battlefield Labs are designed to let players dive into the game and provide feedback to the developers. As we’ve seen previously with the controversy surrounding Killing Floor 3, which was delayed due to negative feedback, these types of insight are valuable for the growth of the games. Seeing how many have made their cases, we can only hope that the word of having Medics being a separate class is heard by DICE and EA.

