First Battlefield 6 Changes Revealed Ahead of Battlefield Labs Tests

EA and Dice revealed the first details on the next Battlefield game (unofficially called Battlefield 6) along with its Battlefield Labs program. This is aimed at giving players the opportunity to playtest the game and provide feedback to the developers, to create the best battlefield game possible. With playtest dates expected to start today, the first official community update was released, providing an insight into the purpose of Battlefield Labs and the future of the series. In this, the developers go over their hopes for Battlefield 6 and what specifically is new. Fan reaction has been mixed on Battlefield 6 and Battlefield Labs overall, but this transparency is always welcome.

Dice and EA have revealed their design philosophy for Battlefield 6 through Battlefield Labs. The studio’s goal is to create a thrilling and engaging experience by combining intuitive control and dynamic combat. The two key areas the developers are focusing on are gunplay and movement.

With gunplay, Battlefield Labs revealed its intentions to help new players and veterans, saying,

“For gunplay we’re exploring designs centered on helping you learn and develop skills and muscle memory through action, as weapons naturally signal their recoil direction,” EA said. “This feedback loop allows you to understand and adjust your aim, making it easier to handle different weapons. This system not only adds variety but also enhances each weapon’s unique feel and play style.”

Likewise, Battlefield Labs had this to say about movement.

“Movement is also deeply integrated with gunplay, as your actions and targets are all part of the same cohesive combat experience,” the announcement said. “We aim to make movement both feel intuitive and rewarding to move within the world and during combat, but also when playing against someone using both the gunplay and movement systems to their maximum potential.”

To accomplish this, EA and Dice have made numerous changes to its systems, which of course are bound to change based on player feedback. The playtests are crucial for this information thanks to the closed environment they will be held in.

One change made is reducing the time it takes for bullets to appear on the screen after pressing fire. This decreases input delay and creates a more responsive and accurate feel, as well as provides better tracking against moving targets. This is being paired with optimizing 60Hz tick rates to ensure the servers accurately portray player positions and actions.

Battlefield 6 gameplay.

The recoil system has also been adjusted to make every weapon feel unique when firing and striking an enemy. This is also true of the movement system, with new movement tech being implemented. This includes crouch sprint, combat dive, landing roll, and more. Visual indicators have also been added to make movements more clear in-game.

Battlefield Labs’ main purpose is to collect feedback and validate that the changes being implemented are beneficial to the series. With Battlefield 6 being in pre-alpha, there is a lot that can and will change before the official release, so players should understand nothing revealed is set in stone.