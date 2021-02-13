"Crazy" New Battlefield Game Teased

✖

A "crazy" new Battlefield game has been teased, but at the moment, it's not 100 percent clear if it's a brand-new PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S game or just Battlefield 6. What we do know for sure is that the new DICE LA studio is indeed working on a Battlefield game. How do we know this? Well, because the studio's senior design director, Justin Wiebe, recently confirmed as much.

Beyond confirming he and the team are working on the shooter franchise, Wiebe teases that he's bringing some "crazy" to the franchise, which in turn suggests this is not Battlefield 6 related. Everything we've heard about Battlefield 6 has suggested it will be in the mold of previous games, or in other words, hardly "crazy."

Whatever the case, Wiebe didn't much else of note, but did note he's excited to be working on a franchise he loves.

"It’s wondrous I get to work on a game I fell in love with almost 20 years ago," said the developer. "The sandbox play of 1942 was just amazing for its time. I look forward to hearing from all of you what you loved and hope for in a future BF game."

Again, right now, it's not 100 percent obvious if Wiebe is talking about Battlefield 6, but if he was, you'd assume he'd note as much. At this point, EA has already confirmed the game and announced it's releasing this year, so it's not a secret. However, it also hasn't given the game an actual name yet, so this could be why Wiebe is vague here.

