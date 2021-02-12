Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Leak Reveals Return of Popular Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed the return of a popular gun not just to Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone. The leak comes courtesy of the game's files, which this week confirmed that there is a bundle being added into the game at some point in the future that will bring back the crossbow. The bundle, titled Archaic Range, is accompanied by the following description: "Introducing the first legendary blueprint for the Cold War Crossbow. Pull some strings with the Archaic Range Bundle."

The leak comes the way of Twitter user "TailsDoll553," and has since been backed up by bigger and more well-known Call of Duty leakers. That said, this is all the leak reveals. As a result, it's unclear what the weapon looks like in the game and when exactly it's being added. At this point, there's a good chance it will be held for Season 2, which is increasingly imminent.

theres a bundle that will be added to cold war in the futrue which introduces a crossbow

Title:Archaic Range

Desc:Introducing the first legendary blueprint for the Cold War Crossbow. Pull some strings with the Archaic Range Bundle. — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) February 9, 2021

For those that don't know: the Crossbow has been a gun in Call of Duty for a while, but has never been relevant to the meta of really any release. While it's silent, it's also unsuppressed, which offers a variety of disadvantages. However, and more importantly, it requires pinpoint accuracy. While it can deal out massive amounts of damage, you have to make good contact with every shot released. In most games, it's been nothing more than a secondary weapon under the special category, and it can often swap between regular and explosive bolts.

At the moment of publishing, the Crossbow has not been officially announced, and right now Activision and Raven Software haven't commented on this leak in any capacity.

