Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Adding a Very Handy Feature

An upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update on PS4, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is adding a very handy feature. Between Warzone and multiplayer, Zombies doesn't get a ton of love after it releases, at least comparatively. However, with next week's mid-Season 2 update -- which may nerf your favorite gun -- Treyarch is giving Zombies players a new feature that won't have a measurable impact on the game's quality, but it's a nice new quality-of-like-like feature.

More specifically, with the mid-Season 2 update, Black Ops Cold War Zombies players will be able to equip Blueprints they own, to weapons, right from the pause screen. And that's it. Of course, the update will have more than this for Zombies players, but Treyarch decided to highlight this addition, suggesting it thinks it will be one fans will appreciate.

Below, you can check out a video showing the new feature in action, courtesy of the official Treyarch Studios Twitter account:

Coming to Zombies next week: Apply any Blueprint you own to your weapon in the Pause menu! pic.twitter.com/uUK4ePMpqF — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

Of course, as Treyarch reveals more details about the imminent update and how it relates to Zombies players, we will relay said updates. That said, while Zombies players aren't getting totally ignored with the update, it sounds like multiplayer will remain the primary focus, which will come as no surprise for players of the mode. Zombies has taken the backseat in recent years, but hopefully that will change soon. And it should if the recent rumors about a standalone Zombies game are true.

