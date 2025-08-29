Why Battlefield 6 Has Over 600 Customization Settings

Battlefield 6‘s Technical Director has addressed why the PC version is bursting at the seams with settings. Battlefield 6 is easily one of the biggest games on the horizon and EA is sparing no expense to market it. There was already a massive open beta for Battlefield 6 and there will likely be a pretty big marketing push over the next month or so leading up to release following the massive wave of hype that has been generated in the last few weeks. In the span of a month, Battlefield 6 went from a game that no one knew that much about to one of the most anticipated games of the year.

In the lead up to release, EA has also started shining a light on the PC version of Battlefield 6. A brand new trailer was released that highlights all of the various features and settings the PC version will boast and it’s pretty significant. The PC version of the game has over 600 different settings to allow players to fully customize their experience, which is an astonishing amount. Of course, there are simplified settings that let you easily focus on performance or fidelity, but the team is letting players customize the game to their heart’s content.

In an interview with ComicBook, Ripple Effect’s Studio Technical Director, Christian Buhl, elaborated on why the team wanted to give so many options to players in Battlefield 6.

“I guess it depends on who you are and what you care about,” said Buhl. “Obviously for most players, most of the settings aren’t going to matter, but there are players for whom each one of them matters. We actually, a couple years ago within EA started putting together what we call the PC standards list, like console and Xbox and PlayStation have their standards. There’s obviously not really a PC standards, but we started putting that together like, ‘Hey, we think this is what PC players expect. Here’s the level of customization they want. They want to be able to turn these things on or off. They want to be able to go to widescreen, they want to be able to add an Xbox controller or some other type of setting.’

“We wanted to make sure that we got all of those options so that people could pick and choose what they wanted. And like you said, a lot of people aren’t going to use all of them, but there are definitely players who are going to want to highly customize their experience and we want to give that option to you because especially on pc, that’s important for some players and a lot of players have specific needs and wants, and we want to cater to as many of those as possible.”

Despite the extensive amount of settings in the game, Battlefield 6 won’t have ray tracing. Buhl noted in our interview this was a decision that was made in order to focus on the best possible performance for the game. Ray tracing typically isn’t that important in multiplayer games due to how much power it consumes, so players don’t often enable it. The choice to circumvent it entirely and just focus on more meaningful things in Battlefield 6 is likely the smarter choice.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th.