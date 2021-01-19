Battlefield 6: 128 Player Matches, Heavily Inspired by Battlefield 3, and More Revealed in New Report

✖

A new Battlefield 6 report has surfaced online and is making the rounds for its claims about the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, a leaker and industry insider primarily known for his information on Call of Duty. However, while Henderson is known for Call of Duty, he does occasionally share information about other games. For example, he recently spilled some huge information about GTA 6. And now he has information about the new Battlefield game releasing this year, tentatively referred to as Battlefield 6.

According to Henderson, Battlefield 6 multiplayer matches will support up to 128 players, which suggests the game will have some pretty massive maps. Of course, when people think of massive player counts they think of a battle royale mode, but it sounds like DICE and EA haven't fully decided on a battle royale mode for the game, which suggests, at the very least, there won't be a battle royale mode at launch.

Beyond this, Henderson mentions the game may be a reboot of the series, and to this end may simply be called Battlefield rather than Battlefield 6 or any other title. Whatever it winds up being called, Henderson notes it will be very reminiscent of Battlefield 3, and that's because the game has drawn much of its inspiration from this installment over the course of development. Adding to this, Henderson notes the game will have a modern setting, just like Battlefield 3.

Lastly, Henderson also claims that DICE is working on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC version of the game while a last-gen version is being made by another studio, suggesting it will be far inferior.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end, at least of the salient variety. And of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but everything here, even if it's 100 percent accurate, is subject to change.

