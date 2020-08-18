Battletoads Releases Over 20 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

The new Battletoads video game, developed by Dlala Studios in partnership with Rare, is set to release later this week, and the fine folks behind the upcoming video game have released over 20 minutes of gameplay footage from the title to get fans pumped. Obviously this is by no means a direct recreation of the original video game, but it certainly seems to be in the same spirit.

In case you missed it, the upcoming Battletoads released a new trailer into the wild back at the end of July while also announcing that the video game would release on August 20th for PC and Xbox One. Things had been rather quiet on the Battletoads front since E3 2019, but the gameplay showcase above looks pretty slick, all things considered.

You want a Battletoads blowout? GO ON THEN! Hit the link for 25 mins of @dlalastudios and @RareLtd brawling, biking and blasting through some choice cuts of the multi-genre adventure, in case you can't possibly wait till Thursday to get your hands on it: https://t.co/xHodqvbdkT pic.twitter.com/l72lXa6wp0 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) August 18, 2020

Here is how the Microsoft Store listing for Battletoads describes the upcoming video game:

"The wait is over! Rash, Zitz and Pimple are returning at last to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again.

"1-3 players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master."

Battletoads is set to release this Thursday, August 20th, on Xbox One and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Battletoads, the franchise, right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the new Battletoads so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this week? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.