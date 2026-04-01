Beloved Chaotic Sandbox Game Arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 (And It’s Perfect Timing)

April 1st is a difficult day to be on the internet. With all the April Fool’s Day jokes, it can be tricky to tell what’s real. But when it comes to announcing what’s next in the world of Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain doesn’t joke around. Well, they do, given that humor is kind of the game’s whole deal. But the announcements made during today’s Goat Direct 2026 showcase are 100% real. And that includes the arrival of Goat Simulator 3‘s shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

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Goat Simulator 3 released back in 2022 as the sequel to Goat Simulator. It quickly captured the hearts of fans with its hilarious and spot-on opener, which parodies the iconic intro to Skyrim. The game has since made its way to most every platform, most recently the 2024 release of the Nintendo Switch edition. But today, on none other than April 1st, Goat Simulator 3 now has a new and improved edition specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. Leave it to Coffee Stain to choose the most humor-forward day of the year to actually launch their game onto a new platform.

What’s New in the Switch 2 Edition of Goat Simulator 3

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain North

Many games are launching dedicated Switch 2 editions these days. And if you’re planning to upgrade or buy the game for the first time at Switch 2 prices, you no doubt want to know what’s new with the Switch 2 edition of Goat Simulator 3. The base game, along with all of its DLC, will be available in new Switch 2 edition form starting today. Yes, “You can be a goat… on Nintendo Switch 2!” is one of the highlights from the game description page, but there are indeed some actual upgrades to look forward to.

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition carries over support for local and online co-op while adding the ability to use GameShare. That means you can stream the game to play with a friend, even if they don’t own a copy of Goat Simulator 3. And yes, you can use GameChat while you play. Given the chaotic nature of the game, that’s a pretty big win for getting the most out of your goat adventures in San Angora.

Alongside these features, Goat Simulator 3 will benefit from all the hardware goodness the Switch 2 delivers. That means better image resolution and overall improved performance. So you can really show off your style with those custom Goat looks and see all your chaos even more clearly.

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The Switch 2 edition of Goat Simulator is available now from the Nintendo eShop. It costs $29.99, which is the same pricetag as the original Switch edition. Those who already own Goat Simulator 3 for the OG Switch will get a 70% off discount on their purchase for the Switch 2 edition. The Switch 2 edition of Goat Simulator 3 is a separate game from the Switch version, so there is no direct upgrade pack.

Goat Simulator 3 is also available on PC, PS4 & PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, Amazon Luna, and the original Nintendo Switch. Basically, you can play this game just about anywhere.

Are you excited to see Goat Simulator 3 on Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!